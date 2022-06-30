3 reasons to buy GTA Online Shark Cards (& 2 reasons not to)

In GTA Online, microtransactions are done through a Shark Card, also known as a Cash Card. Players can buy these cards with real money and get GTA$ in GTA Online. The amount of GTA$ that they receive depends upon how much they pay for it.

Shark Cards are probably the most divisive feature of GTA Online. While it is heavily used by some players, others are suspicious of them or outrightly hate their inclusion. It makes sense as to why this happens as micro transactions in any game in this day and age are always going to be met with criticism.

In any case, this article will try to present three reasons for the use of Shark Cards in GTA Online and at the same time, provide two reasons against it. After going through these, players will be able to make their decisions more easily.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's subjective opinion.

3 reasons why players should get a Shark Card in GTA Online

1) Made for beginners

Beginners in GTA Online who are looking for a headstart in the game can use Shark Cards to get a decent amount of cash without starting from scratch. This might motivate players who feel really behind in comparison to Grand Theft Auto Online veterans.

Moreover, it can help new players to play this game more consistently, as many of the tasks and missions will become a lot easier to complete with some easy cash.

2) Players don't have to grind

Grinding exists in almost every online game and Grand Theft Auto Online is no exception. But grinding can be very boring and tedious for many players, especially those who just want to play the game for action and adventure and don't want to be bothered by the low amount of cash in their in-game bank account.

Shark Cards are perfect for these players as they let them earn money in the game without constantly being worried about grinding.

3) Supporting the developers

Grand Theft Auto Online will remain a one-time purchase for players if they continue to support Rockstar Games. Not everyone is eager to fork up cash for recurring payments or other types of membership. Because of this, microtransactions are a necessary evil in this situation.

Moreover, with the help of Shark Cards, players directly help Rockstar Games, which in-turn will help them make more new games and implement more new features into Grand Theft Auto Online.

2 reasons to skip buying Shark Cards in GTA Online

1) Unfair advantage

Shark Cards essentially give players rewards without making them work for it. Because of this, many will have unfair advantage as those who have money to spend on these cards will easily rise above others who are constantly grinding to earn money in the game.

This breaks the equality in the game and many players will find this wrong. Moreover, almost everything in the game can be bought organically through rewards which players can get by doing different missions and heists in the game. so, using these Shark Cards almost feels like cheating.

2) Makes in-game rewards pointless

Money is always a part of the rewards given to players who complete different missions and activities in Grand Theft Auto Online. But when players can just buy their rewards without putting in any effort, it makes those missions pointless.

Why would players bother doing anything in the game if they can just get whatever they want with the help of Shark Cards? Furthermore, players who are buying Shark Cards won't be able to enjoy the rewards of their hard work, which many will argue is more fulfilling than the actual rewards.

