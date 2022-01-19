What is the maximum amount of money that players can have in GTA 5?

The maximum amount of money that GTA 5 players can have on hand is $2,147,483,647.

This cap of $2,147,483,647 isn't a random number and is actually the highest achievable number for a system that uses 32-bit signed integers. Using a different data type would result in a different cap.

Both GTA 5 and Online use $2,147,483,647 as their cap for how much a player can have on hand. It is vital to note that both games allow players to store money into stocks or their bank account, which would make the cap far higher.

Some GTA Online players have a few trillion in their bank accounts, which would suggest it uses a different integer data type than the physical cap. The rest of this article will focus on the 2,147,483,647 value for a 32-bit signed integer primarily seen in the single-player game.

The maximum amount of physical money that a GTA 5 player can have is $2,147,483,647

In layman's terms, a signed integer can be broken down as a range of numbers, both negative and positive. In this case, GTA 5 uses a 32-bit signed integer for the maximum amount of money that players can have on hand, which goes from -2,147,483,648 to 2,147,483,647.

The above video perfectly demonstrates this cap, as the player uses a trainer to hit the maximum amount quickly. Even if the player receives more money, the game will only display $2,147,483,647.

Reaching $2,147,483,647 naturally

As outrageous as the price might seem at first, players can reach it in GTA 5 without mods. The first and most popular method involves Lester's Assassinations. It includes optional missions where the player can forcefully manipulate the stock market by eliminating a target.

If the player does those missions after completing the final mission, they can easily earn $1 billion or higher. Savvy players can easily reach the cap through this method, although this isn't the only way to make billions.

Patient players can still grind any moneymaker they enjoy in GTA 5. It will take much longer, but the method the player chooses won't artificially lower the maximum cap of $2,147,483,647.

2,147,483,647 in other games

An example of the cap in OSRS (Image via Reddit/PoppaBigPockets-)

Rockstar Games did not invent 2,147,483,647 as a cap. In fact, several other video games use it. One of the most notable examples is RuneScape (Old School RuneScape also shares this maximum value). Even if it reads as 2147M, the number can go up to 2,147,483,647.

It's easy and efficient to use 32-bit signed integers as a data type when computing. The maximum number is high enough for most players to never reach it, while not too high to waste precious resources.

GTA 5's maximum money

The game's current system works fine for its intended purpose (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a short summary of what the maximum amount of money would be if GTA 5 used various data types:

16-bit signed integer: $32,767

$32,767 32-bit signed integer: $2,147,483,647

$2,147,483,647 64-bit signed integer: $9,223,372,036,854,775,807

Naturally, it should be apparent why Rockstar Games chose a 32-bit signed integer for the player's cash stack. Most players would never reach $2 billion, but it still gives them leeway to have a wealthy bank account.

By comparison, a 16-bit signed integer would be far too small in the context of this game. Similarly, a 64-bit signed integer would mean that GTA 5 players could have more than the wealthiest people alive today by a gargantuan amount.

