3 reasons why GTA Liberty City is so underrated in the trilogy

Rockstar Games' 2001 release, Grand Theft Auto 3, also referred to as GTA Liberty City by many fans, kicked off the 3D trilogy of the franchise. While the game is technologically inferior to the titles that followed, owing to the limitations of the time, it is an important milestone in video game history because it revolutionized not only the Grand Theft Auto franchise but the gaming industry as well.

However, it cannot be denied that it is criminally underrated, even among its 3D Universe peers, Grand Theft Auto Vice City and San Andreas. In this article, we will look at three reasons why GTA Liberty City is so underrated in the trilogy.

Dull setting and 2 other reasons why GTA Liberty City is so underrated in the trilogy

1) Limited by the technology of its time

GTA Liberty City was a revolutionary title in 2001. Its open-world map was big for the time, and whatever gameplay features it offered were refined despite also being new. However, they pale in comparison to the features in the 3D Universe trilogy sequels.

For instance, GTA Vice City allowed players to ride motorcycles and fly helicopters. The controls for the Dodo aircraft, which was also present in Rockstar's 2001 title, albeit still a bit clunky, were significantly improved.

Furthermore, GTA San Andreas features some the most advanced gameplay mechanics in the trilogy. Players can highly customize the main character, Carl CJ Johnson, customize cars, fly planes, swim on the surface and even underwater.

All of these things greatly outshine the advancements made by GTA Liberty City in the open-world genre at the time of its release. This, unfortunately, diminished the title's contribution to gaming over the years, resulting in it becoming an underrated gem.

2) Dull setting

Liberty City is dull and dingy. There is a lot of grey on its map, and although it may not suit all types of players, it perfectly fits the game's story and theme. However, it once again was undermined by its peers that offered more attractive virtual worlds, the best possible example of which is Vice City.

Based on the real-life city of Miami and set in the 1980s, Vice City (set to return in GTA 6's map) was a complete shift in tone from its predecessor. The neon lights, bright skies, and iconic soundtrack from the 80s overshadowed the thematic brilliance of Liberty City.

Additionally, GTA San Andreas' map features three major cities, Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas, based on Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas, respectively. These locations have distinct characteristics and are significantly more lively than Liberty City since they have many things to do.

In a nutshell, GTA Liberty City's map is still a pretty good open-world setting but the sequels usually steal the spotlight. This was a positive for the trilogy on the whole, as it showed progress, but it also led to the first entry becoming underrated.

3) Mute protagonist

One of the biggest downsides of GTA Liberty City is its protagonist, Claude. He is an intriguing individual with a no-nonsense attitude who is set on a quest for vengeance, but he never speaks a word.

On the other hand, GTA Vice City's Tommy Vercetti, with somewhat similar characteristics, is voiced by famous Hollywood actor Ray Liotta. GTA San Andreas' CJ is voiced by rapper Young Maylay and is arguably not only the most beloved protagonist in the GTA trilogy, but in the entire series.

GTA Liberty City's protagonist falls behind in comparison with these two despite having some potential as a character. Since Claude does not express any emotions via dialogue, this prevents him from establishing a strong emotional connection with players that Tommy and CJ are capable of.

