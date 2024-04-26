3 Roblox mods available for GTA 5 in 2024

There are some popular Roblox mods for GTA 5 that players can try out in 2024 if they want to spice things up. The game can get a little boring once you're done with all the main missions, so adding fun Roblox mods can bring a breath of fresh air to the gameplay. Since Roblox is an extremely popular platform, some players will be hoping to add mods and scripts that swap out the game's original characters with blocky models and textures.

It can be challenging to find the right mods among the plethora of available options, especially if you have little to no experience with modding GTA 5. Installing the wrong files can even corrupt the game and harm your computer.

This article will list five of the best Roblox mods for GTA 5 that are fun and add meaningful content to the game.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 of the best Roblox mods for GTA 5 in 2024

1) Roblox Death Sound

Roblox Death Sound is one of the most interesting Roblox mods for GTA 5 that you can install. While it doesn't add anything extreme, players will get to hear the iconic "uuhh" sound from the game upon getting killed. This is a fun mod that makes things interesting and nostalgic for players who split their time between Roblox and GTA 5.

Unfortunately, this mod does not add anything else to the game apart from the death sound effect. Anyone with additional scripts who wishes to hear a hilarious sound upon getting killed should install this mod to their game.

Combining Roblox Death Sound with other mods is the best way to fully enjoy it. The sound doesn't feel particularly out of place, and players who have spent hours in Roblox will enjoy hearing it in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Link to download

2) Roblox Noob

This is a fun mod for GTA 5 (Image via gta5-mods/TheadrianPOP)

Roblox Noob is a Roblox mod for GTA 5 that adds the "Noob" character and lets you control it. It is quite fun to move around the map as the character and do all sorts of acrobatics.

While it is one of the funniest Roblox mods for GTA 5, it does leave a lot to be desired. However, it is still fun and hilarious to see the Noob character from Roblox jumping around the map and shooting NPCs. Since the model lacks intricate rigging, riding a motorcycle is a hilarious event with the character's arms spread out while driving the vehicle. So if you're in the mood for something lighthearted, you should definitely install this mod.

Link to download

3) Free Robux Van Skin Roblox Noob

This mod adds a livery to GTA 5 (Image via gta5-mods/wiktor wkoz)

Anyone looking to add a strange livery for vehicles in the game can download the Free Robux Van Skin Roblox Noob mod. This is a Roblox mod for GTA 5 that you can install on your PC. It consists of an extremely simple paint job that adds written text to vehicles that says "free Robux". This is a hilarious and modern twist to the "free candy" van trope.

For those unaware, Robux is the currency of Roblox games and allows you to purchase a variety of things including special characters and perks. Driving a truck around Los Santos and the San Andreas area advertising free Robux will definitely put a smile on your face.

So if you're into liveries and want to add something different to the game, then this Roblox mod for GTA 5 is worth trying out.

Link to download

Also read: Top 5 things you should purchase in GTA Online this week (April 25 - May 1).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback