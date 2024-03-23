5 most advanced GTA 5 mods available in 2024

Some of the most advanced GTA 5 mods completely alter the gameplay experience, demonstrating just how creative the modding community can be. This ranges from changing AI behavior to introducing new, more immersive features. While some of these mods can make your game feel more realistic or enhance the already present single-player features, others introduce a complete overhaul that makes Grand Theft Auto 5 feel like an entirely new game.

With that in mind, here's a list of the advanced GTA 5 mods you can download in 2024. It features several different types of mods, including one that changes the game to a zombie simulator or another that makes the police much smarter.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five most advanced GTA 5 mods you can try out in 2024

1) LSPDFR

LSPDFR offers a completely different experience to Grand Theft Auto 5 by flipping your role in the title. Instead of being a game where you play as criminals, the mod presents a scenario where you're the cop. Normally, GTA Online lets you buy cop cars, but it doesn't let you become one yourself. LSPDR, on the other hand, is one of the best police simulator experiences you can ever have, with numerous advanced features that make it addictive.

With this mod, you can patrol the streets of Los Santos and uphold the law as you see fit. LSPDFR lets you engage in high-speed chases, prevent daring heists, and much more. It's also highly customizable, letting you modify your police agencies in several ways, making LSPDFR one of the most advanced GTA 5 mods that you can download.

2) World of Variety

If you have gotten bored with the world of GTA 5, then this is the perfect mod for you. As its name suggests, it adds a lot of variety to the map by adding new types of NPCs and improving the existing ones. This mod makes gangs more active and prone to engaging in frequent gunfights with each other, much like the gangs in GTA Vice City or San Andreas.

Thanks to this mod, there are new types of police units, NPCs are now found in some interiors, and more. This is one of the most advanced GTA 5 mods out there when it comes to making the game world feel alive.

3) Better Chases+

Better Chases+ is undoubtedly the best police AI overhaul mod for GTA 5. In the vanilla game, the cops will try to shoot you for the smallest of infractions. They also get notified almost instantly when you commit a crime, which makes no sense in terms of realism. Moreover, the title's AI is pretty ineffective at pursuits.

Better Chases+ is one of the most advanced GTA 5 mods that changes it all. Cops now remember your face as well as your clothes and vehicle, and they try proper pit maneuvers while in pursuit. They will also use tasers at lower wanted levels instead of deploying lethal force.

4) Ultimate Superman script mod

If you want to play as Superman in an open-world video game, Grand Theft Auto 5 is surprisingly your best bet. This is thanks to the Ultimate Superman script mod, one of the most advanced GTA 5 mods that turns the game into a superhero simulator. As Superman, you get access to most of his powers and abilities, including super strength, speed, and flight.

What makes this mod so different is that the mod author has also added some unique moves and abilities, including a variety of laser attacks, the ability to rip out someone's heart, rapid health regeneration, and much more. Your superpowers get recharged through sunlight, just like in the comics.

5) Simple Zombies

Simple Zombies does exactly what the name implies — it turns GTA 5 into a zombie simulator. But that's not all, since you have to manage your hunger and sleep levels and loot for resources, similar to a survival game. You can also meet other survivors, recruit them, and even build your own shelter.

There's no doubt that Simple Zombies is one of the most advanced GTA 5 mods available. It transforms San Andreas into an apocalyptic world infested with zombies, and the level of detail it manages to achieve is quite impressive.

Also Read: GTA 6 release date might be delayed

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you play GTA 5 with mods installed? Yes, absolutely No, I prefer vanilla 0 votes View Discussion