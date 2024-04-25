Top 5 things to buy in GTA Online this week (April 25 - May 1)

With a brand new update available, there are new things to buy in GTA Online this week (April 25 - May 1). Similar to previous weeks, Rockstar Games is offering amazing deals on vehicles and properties much to the excitement of the community. However, with the huge number of available options, it can easily get overwhelming for many.

This is especially true for new players who have limited funds. To save you from such a disaster, this article will suggest five of the best things to buy in GTA Online this week that are worth the money.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five of the best things to buy in GTA Online this week (April 25 - May 1, 2024)

1) Nightclub

The Nightclub is one of the best businesses in GTA Online. Not only does it offer a warehouse and allow you to do purchase/sell missions but the daily passive income is one of the best ways to stack cash in the game without doing anything particularly dangerous.

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering an amazing 30% discount on the Nightclub Properties as well as on the upgrades/modifications. This is the perfect time to purchase this property if you don't already own it. Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, the Nightclub also offers a garage which comes in handy when you need to store a vehicle.

2) Grotti Stinger GT

The Stinger GT is an amazing vehicle in the game. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/Monkeypolice188)

Among the various things to buy in GTA Online this week, the Grotti Stinger GT should be everyone's priority. It is an amazing Sports Classics car in the game which offers incredible looks and decent enough performance to keep the driver happy. Since it is no longer purchasable from the in-game store, the ongoing weekly update is a great time to obtain it.

While the Grotti Stinger GT might not be the latest GTA Online Podium car, Rockstar Games is offering a decent 30% discount on the vehicle making it quite affordable for everybody. You can buy this amazing car for only $612,500. The Ferrari 250 GTO-inspired offers a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) which is quite decent for its category.

3) Nagasaki Shinobi

The Nagasaki Shinobi is an expensive vehicle in the game but with the ongoing discount, it is one of the best things to buy in GTA Online this week. Since Rockstar Games is offering a massive 40% discount on the price, you can easily purchase this motorcycle for $1,488,300.

The Nagasaki Shinobi might not be the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online but still manages to achieve a top speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h). It is faster than several cars in the game, hence a popular choice for several players in the game. It can tackle off-roads and offers decent overall performance which is alright for the discounted price.

4) Cheval Taipan

Taipan in an amazing Supercar in GTA Online. (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/Monkeypolice188)

Among the various Supercars in the game, the Cheval Taipan is one of the best things to buy in GTA Online this week simply because it is currently on sale. Usually, the car comes with a hefty price tag of $1,980,000. While the ongoing GTA Online bonuses will allow you to save this much cash in no time, it is better to use the 40% discount and spend the money somewhere else.

The Cheval Taipan is a great Supercar in the game. It offers a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) alongside good handling and braking capability. The car does not disappoint in races or general cruising around the map. Thanks to its design based on the real-life Hennessey Venom F5, second-generation Ford GT, Trion Nemesis, and McLaren P1, Taipan offers amazing ergonomics and looks.

5) Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is the last item on the list of the best things to buy in GTA Online this week. This Sports Classics car in the game offers incredible looks thanks to being based on the real-life Jensen Interceptor III and Aston Martin V8 Vantage. Players who like vintage and old-school cars should grab this opportunity and obtain this car at a 30% discount.

This means you can purchase this car for just $619,500 which is quite affordable in the game. The Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic offers a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h), and the discount makes it worth owning while it lasts and is available in the store.

Check out the new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles available in the final weekly event of April after covering the things to buy in GTA Online this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback