GTA Online's Winter DLC is expected to hit later this month, and players are hyped to see what's in store. Trevor and Franklin have already made their debuts and Michael now remains the only protagonist yet to be seen in the Online Mode. He can bring his high standards and provide better payouts for missions.

GTA Online has a bunch of characters who provide players with jobs and missions in the game. Michael could be the perfect heist partner along with Lester, who is already in the game. This article will detail three roles the protagonist can easily fit into in GTA Online if he gets introduced in the Winter DLC, as rumored.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Michael De Santa can bring his class and some action-packed missions to GTA Online

A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too!



GTA Online winter DLC leaks:
A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It's also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too!

The Winter DLC is expected to bring in a slew of new features, collectibles, and Wade from the single-player campaign is also expected to make a cameo. A new character named Dax might also be introduced in the game. This could also be the perfect time to bring Michael to GTA Online and these are the roles he could play.

1) Heist partner

While Lester plans heists, it's always up to the players to execute them to perfection without any mentoring or leaders. Michael can be the perfect partner to initiate heists and join players in executing them by leading them from the front.

Franklin credits his rise in life to Michael and regards him as his best mentor, which adds quite some worth to De Santa's profile considering the other is now the head of a big agency.

Rockstar Games can introduce some seriously action-packed missions with Michael leading the line, from robbing banks to extracting high-profile intel. With high-risk missions, players can also be rewarded a lot better as well. A sizable bag of rewards for Michael's missions will also go down well with fans.

2) Franklin's partner

Franklin was introduced last year to GTA Online, having his own business agency named F. Clinton and Partner. The agency takes on the problems celebrities face in their lives and solves them amicably without attracting attention. Franklin regards Michael highly and owes it to him for his rise in life.

Michael could be introduced as Franklin's long-time partner in his agency, which could then lead to a new content update like The Contract. The Contract has an elaborate mission where players have to plan their investigation and finally retrieve a stolen phone. Michael and Franklin can team up on another similarly elaborate challenge.

Franklin has worked with Michael on several jobs in GTA 5, and their teaming up on GTA Online could also excite fans a lot. A new celebrity coming up in the game might be highly unlikely, so another mission involving Dr. Dre taking the services of both Michael and Franklin might just be perfect.

3) Cartel boss

In Grand Theft Auto 5, Michael brings down Mexican businessman Martin Madrazo's house when he thinks it belongs to Kyle Chavis, with whom Amanda is caught cheating. The protagonist ends up having to pay $2,500,000 for reparations and pleases Madrazo for having kept his word.

Down the line, Michael could be introduced as Madrazo's successor, which would allow him to bring in his own gang to Los Santos and set up his empire. Madrazo summons De Santa and Trevor for his mission titled Caida Libre. In a similar fashion, Michael can bring in his old allies, Trevor and Franklin, and set up an elaborate heist.

Whatever role he ends up having in the new DLC, there's potential to also introduce new vehicles, several business models, or have the biggest heist ever. Bringing one of the original three protagonists to the online world might just be what fans need before the eventual release of GTA 6.

