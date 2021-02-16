3 most unique weapons in GTA Online

GTA Online is the most rated gaming franchise in the world because there's nothing players love more than blasting virtual goons apart and chasing fighter jets down while sporting a celebrity-inspired car.

Rockstar Games doesn't dominate the gaming industry for no reason. The developer knows what players like and what keeps them engaged, and they've done one hell of a job at keeping the series relative.

This article talks about three of the most awe-worthy weapons introduced to GTA Online.

Three most unique firearms featured in GTA Online

#3 - The laser guns

The coolness of laser guns with the effectiveness of an LMG (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Widowmaker and the Unholy Hellbringer are the most expensive weapons in GTA Online as of February 2021. Players believe that the destructive power and the pure swag of these guns justify the price tag.

The Unholy Hellbringer is essentially a highly modified reskin of LMG guns and hosts the same kind of ammo-capacity. Unlike most weapons, the Unholy Hellbringer does not need to be reloaded, making it perfect for missions like the Doomsday Heist.

The Widowmaker, on the other hand, seems to have taken after the minigun in performance. Recorded at approximately 3000 RPM, it boasts the highest fire rate of all weapons in GTA Online. Like the minigun, the Widowmaker can shoot at a maximum range of 120 meters and comes equipped with an ammo capacity of 9999.

Both machine guns are potent, and what helps them stay afloat is their futuristic ability to kill the enemy with a deadly blast of laser light rather than bullet fire.

These laser guns cost $449,000 each and can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online.

#2 - The Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer is a futuristic weapon that boats an iconic blue armor and a yellow coil that works as the barrel.

This handheld blaster is perhaps the most innovative and unique weapon featured in GTA Online. It fires a glowing beam that explodes upon impact with the target. Like the Stun Gun, the Up-n-Atomizer recharges its shots after every two seconds.

Deadliness aside, this weapon is super cool to mess around with in-game. A few shots are enough to turn anyone into a mass of blood and gore.

The Up-n-Atomizer can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $399,000.

#1 - The Compact Grenade Launcher

Bombs are outdated. GTA Online players live in a futuristic universe, where blasting entire armies apart doesn't take more than a few seconds. The Compact Grenade Launcher is a devastating marvel that every criminal kingpin needs to own in GTA Online.

This grenade launcher can annihilate almost anything. Even armored cars don't stand a chance against this powerful weapon. Five shots from the grenade launcher are enough to blow a car as resilient as the Insurgent apart.

It can be purchased from Ammu-Nation in GTA Online for $45,000.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.