5 absurd aspects of GTA Vice City

Video game logic can be absurd at times, with a game like GTA Vice City having its own fair share of weird but funny logic.

There is a stark difference between video game features and realism sometimes. The former is often made to be fun and to accommodate the player at their convenience, while the latter can often be too restrictive in terms of video game design. Nonetheless, it's interesting to compare aspects of GTA Vice City that seem utterly silly when considering the above.

This article isn't meant to rip on GTA Vice City, for it is a genuinely great game. Instead, it's strictly about absurd aspects that can be amusing to poke fun at, especially when it defies all logic. It is an old-school GTA game, so there's plenty of topics to choose from. That said, it will prioritize features exclusive to GTA Vice City

Five absurd aspects about GTA Vice City

1) Rosenberg's great arguments for Tommy's innocence

Rosenberg is great at what he does (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is amusing to think that "Of course he looks like the suspect, that don't make him guilty. You look like an idiot, that doesn't mean you are one," is an acceptable way to get Tommy released from prison.

It doesn't matter what the crime is or how severe it was. Ken will often say something witty and Tommy will get out of prison, only losing his weapons and ammo. It would be boring if the game ended with Tommy in prison, so it's logical why this absurd logic is still in GTA Vice City.

2) Nobody in GTA Vice City can swim

There's an argument to be made that Tommy Vercetti can't swim because not everybody knows how to swim. Still, it's absurd to think that not a single citizen in GTA Vice City can swim, especially if they're wearing beachwear.

Of course, programming swimming this early on in the 3D GTA series would've been a pain for Rockstar Games, so it makes sense why this happens. It's still amusing seeing people near the lighthouse running to their watery graves, though.

3) Can't do a wheelie going North

A player desperately trying to do a wheelie while facing North (Image via Skvala Gaming)

For some strange reason, Tommy Vercetti is unable to do a wheelie no matter how hard a player tries when facing north. It's a bizarre bug, making this entry a more absurd aspect related to gameplay logic rather than just a gameplay feature.

Wheelies work in other directions, so it's not like Tommy is supposed to be unable to perform the act. Fortunately, this dumb bug is not prevalent in future GTA titles.

4) Pizza & prostitutes heal a near dead Tommy

A great place to heal (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the best ways to heal to full HP in GTA Vice City is to eat pizza. As delicious of a meal as it might be, it is funny to think that Tommy Vercetti could get shot dozens of times and heal it off instantly with pizza.

Likewise, Tommy could get shot in the groin and still recover some of his HP by utilizing a prostitute's services. Obviously, GTA Vice City isn't meant to be a realistic game. Still, it's funny imagining pizza and prostitutes being a cure for serious injuries.

5) Tommy can jump off the tallest building and survive easily

Tommy will only suffer 26 damage for this fall (Image via SHD)

No parachutes? Not a problem. Almost every GTA game punishes the player for falling from a tremendous height. However, GTA Vice City is different. Tommy Vercetti can shrug off the most severe falls without a problem.

Touching a fairly deep body of water will kill Tommy Vercetti quickly, but he's free to jump off the tallest building nearly 10 times in order to die with max HP. Tommy is seriously one tough guy, especially since he can still sprint like it's nothing.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

