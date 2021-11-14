5 most annoying characters from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Like every Grand Theft Auto game out there, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition features its fair share of annoying characters.

It would be nearly impossible to enjoy the game if it didn't have any. Annoying characters that tend to get under the player's skin are just as important as characters that motivate the player to stick to the game, no matter how challenging it gets.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: Top 5 most vexing characters players come across in-game

5) Kent Paul

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition features several vexing show-offs, but Kent Paul is perhaps one of a kind. While he is not entirely useless to the plot of the story, his boastful nature and baseless claims make him one of the most annoying characters from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

4) Auntie Poulet

Auntie Poulet is unarguably a badass and a wicked one at that, but no one can deny that she is one of the most annoying characters in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, if not the entire game.

Throughout the game, the player is met with extremely tough challenges, most of which involve grinding frustratingly difficult jobs for people one would want to shoot a bullet through in real-life, but Auntie Poulet doesn't rely on the barely of a gun.

She does not need to. Her "passive" potions and chemicals are enough to force the player to do what she wants them to do without so much as raising an eyebrow.

3) Umberto Cojones Robina

GTA Vice City boasts quite a few self-centered pricks, but Umberto Cojones Robina, too, is one of a kind and, in the department of self-obsession and narcissism, leaves many behind. If there is one character players would like to get rid of in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, it's Umberto Cojones Robin.

2) Mercedes

Mercedes is the kind of archetype that comes to mind when one thinks about privilege and unaccountability. For someone who doesn't have to work at all, Mercedes is way too boastful and makes for an awful partner.

1) Ricardo Diaz

Diaz is another annoying character from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition that players cannot wait to get rid of. For such an influential, harmless-looking man, Diaz is way too nasty and is quick to resort to violence. Players will have a hard time finding a single scene where he appears to be calm and collected.

Moreover, Diaz also tends to annoy the player by never showing appreciation for all of Vercetti's hard work and honest dedication.

