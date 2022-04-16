5 of the most annoying things that players still run into in GTA Online

It's no secret that GTA Online, while fun, can be a frustrating experience due to some annoying elements. This title might be one of the most successful video games in recent years, but that doesn't mean it lacks flaws. Unsurprisingly, there are still some annoying aspects that can rub players the wrong way.

They don't necessarily make the game unplayable, but these issues can frustrate a player and leave them exasperated. What annoys one player might be fun for another, so one's mileage may vary.

Five infuriating facets that are still present in GTA Online

5) Voice chat shenanigans

Any online game with voice chat can be hit or miss. Sometimes, one can meet another cool player, and everything goes swimmingly well. Other times, it's the complete opposite. It doesn't help when the PS5 controllers have the microphone turned on by default, so a player can hear something they really shouldn't hear.

Thankfully, GTA Online has several ways to mute other players. Still, it can be annoying to hear when one first logs into a session.

4) Modders (PC)

The PC version of GTA Online has the potential to be great, but it's ultimately let down by how pathetic its security is. There has been no shortage of YouTube videos detailing how much of a mess it can be at times, with some gamers even claiming that they run into a modder or cheater in every session.

Rockstar Games hasn't done much to fix this problem, which can make playing on this platform a nightmare for some players. It doesn't help that cheating is easy to do here and that abusers don't always get banned.

3) God Mode abusers

Not everybody needs to be on PC or have technical knowledge on how to run mods in GTA Online to have an unfair advantage over other players. Various God Mode glitches have been introduced into the game throughout the years. Naturally, that leads to several that haven't been patched out.

One can abuse those God Mode glitches to be practically untouchable. It's incredibly annoying when it's coupled with griefing, as not all players know how to deal with a God Mode abuser. Not to mention, the smart ones will know how to abuse it without putting themselves in harm's way.

God Mode abusers don't immediately stand out when a player first sees them, making finding one in a lobby quite disheartening.

2) Inflation

Inflation and microtransactions go hand-in-hand with one another (Image via Rockstar Games)

The prices of various vehicles in recent years have cost substantially higher than those from the early years of GTA Online. More expensive items naturally lead to players having to either grind more or buy Shark Cards to acquire what they want. It's especially brutal for beginners, given they don't have the years of wealth that the veterans have.

Keep in mind that some players work too much to grind the game, and they might not always want to buy Shark Cards. This issue can pertain to veteran players as well, since they won't always prefer to buy every new item in an update (especially if those items are bad).

1) Griefers

Online games almost always have griefers. However, GTA Online seems to be actively promoting them. Whether it's something silly like K/D ratios or broadcasting to the entire lobby that one's Organization is doing a mission, there's often a reason for a player to want to grief others.

This game is also plagued by many low-skill floor vehicles (most popularly, the Oppressor Mk II). This is partially why so many gamers are interested in finding out how to get into a solo public lobby.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

