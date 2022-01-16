Jailbroken PS4s won’t ruin GTA Online with mod menus

No, mod menus won't start appearing in GTA Online in mass numbers for PS4 players (even with the current jailbreak scene).

There was a recent post on the GTA Online Reddit that got a lot of traction regarding such a topic, especially since it came from a popular insider (Tez2). However, he deleted that tweet shortly after, which is something that the Twitter user seldom does.

Mod menus are common on the PC version. Anybody who has played the game on PC should know how commonplace it is, especially since several streamers have complained about it in the past.

Jailbroken PS4s aren't going to flood GTA Online with more mod menus

All doom and gloom inside, it's worth reminding players that this tweet is no longer around, suggesting that it wasn't as valid as Tez2 initially thought. The main reason jailbroken PS4s won't plague the game with mod menus is that they can't go online. Reddit user, ixanityi, brings up a good point on this topic:

"This entire post is just fake news. You can't run jailbreak firmware on your ps4 and the latest PlayStation firmware at the same time. Even with an older PlayStation firmware you can't connect to online games. Tez already deleted this tweet after being told this information."

Mods are a problem for PC players

One of the main reasons why so many PS4 players were upset after reading Tez2's now-deleted tweet was because various mod menus can ruin the game for them. Popular GTA Online YouTuber, TGG, posted a video regarding this problem on PC back on December 3, 2021.

The video essentially talks about how horrific the game's state is on PC, considering how rampant modding is there. Examples of what modders did to him include:

Crashing his game

Booting him offline

Trapping his character in a cage

All of that can happen even if the player tries to go into a private lobby. Rockstar Games' anti-cheat systems are notoriously bad on this platform, which is why it's so commonplace.

It's not like this mod menu problem happened recently to PC players, either. This has been a problem since its inception and was worsened when GTA 5 was available for free on the Epic Games Store. Unsurprisingly, Rockstar Games haven't done much to curb the modding scene on this platform.

If something similar happened to the PS4 version, that would be unfun for many players.

Jailbroken PS4s and GTA Online

If one plans to jailbreak it, they shouldn't expect to play online games (Image via Pinterest)

Jailbreaking a PlayStation 4 is terrific for those who wish to focus purely on offline games. By comparison, it's terrible for anybody who wishes to play an online game simply because they are unable to do so. Even if they managed to get online briefly, their console would quickly get banned from the PSN.

Thus, one can see why it won't be too problematic for GTA Online gamers. Unless a new exploit is found to bypass a jailbroken PS4's online limitations, then it's unlikely that mod menus will start appearing in mass numbers.

Until then, one would just have to deal with the numerous cheaters that abuse various GTA Online glitches. It can still be unfair to play against at times, but those types of players are far easier to tolerate than modders.

