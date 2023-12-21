5 areas in which GTA 6 can elevate the series

As the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, GTA 6 has much to live up to. Fans have a long list of changes and improvements they want to see in the upcoming game, whether it's related to the gameplay, the storyline, or some basic features. Rockstar has a history of making drastic improvements in their mainline titles, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be no exception.

It's been over a decade since a new GTA title was made, and Rockstar has had plenty of time to develop the upcoming entry in the series. With that in mind, here are some things Rockstar can improve to make Grand Theft Auto VI stand out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five ways in which GTA 6 can improve the franchise

1) Storyline

The plot has always been an important aspect of the Grand Theft Auto series, and it's frequently cited as the first thing that makes a game interesting. For instance, many players think GTA 4 is better than GTA 5 solely because of a more grounded story.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is apparently going for a storyline based on Bonnie and Clyde, the infamous robber couple. This was partially demonstrated by the trailer, which showed Lucia and Jason, two of the main characters, being in a relationship and committing robberies together.

A couple has never been the story's main focus in a Grand Theft Auto game, so this is a completely new concept for the series. This change of pace may give the game a new perspective and make it much more interesting.

2) Side missions

There are countless open-world games and RPGs that have captivated their playerbase with their side missions. Rockstar could take the same approach and include interesting side missions in GTA 6. Not only does it make the game world feel more immersive, but it also helps players stay engaged in the game.

When the main storyline gets boring or repetitive, players can hop on to a side mission that deviates from the plot. Side missions also allow writers to get more creative and create new stories that don't have to conform to the guidelines set in the main plot. They can also introduce interesting new characters with a story of their own.

The GTA games also have had a history of open-ended side missions that don't have a storyline, like the Vigilante or Taxi missions. If Grand Theft Auto 6 implements procedural generation, these missions could be carried out endlessly.

3) Gunplay

Combat is one of the biggest draws in the Grand Theft Auto series and can often be more important than driving. As such, if the guns don't feel fun enough to shoot, the experience of the game can be sour. While GTA 5 had several advanced features related to weapons, such as shooting skills and weapon customization, the gunplay sometimes felt lacking.

Simple things like bullet-sponge enemies and unrealistic weapon sounds can dull the combat. As such, GTA 6 needs to improve on this aspect to set a new quality benchmark in the series. Red Dead Redemption 2 proves that Rockstar is more than capable of achieving this, and the 2022 gameplay footage leaks also demonstrated the improvements to some extent.

4) More immersive open-world

The GTA 6 trailer has already impressed millions with how advanced Vice City and Leonida look, and players are eager to experience the new open-world. Vice City looks bigger than any other city Rockstar has ever made, and it looks almost identical to its real-life inspiration — Miami.

Another thing to note from the trailer is the increased NPC density. This is quite important when it comes to immersion and realism, and it seems that GTA 6 is making no compromise in this regard. The 90-second teaser shows how densely packed the streets of Vice City are, and there are different pedestrians to make it more lively.

In fact, the new Vice City looks a lot like Miami, which is known for having high foot traffic. The 2022 leaks also showcased that some pedestrians will directly converse with the player characters while talking with other NPCs. This will certainly make players feel more immersed in the game world.

5) Multiplayer

Fans are eager to know if Grand Theft Auto VI will have a multiplayer component and how it will improve upon GTA Online. The multiplayer mode in Grand Theft Auto 5 has received many criticisms over the years, particularly due to the pay-to-win aspect brought on by Shark Cards.

While there are many multiplayer aspects that could be improved in the next game, the most fundamental one is enhanced cheat detection. Detecting hackers earlier can improve the gameplay experience of everyone while making the game more approachable for newcomers.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will blow everyone's minds away when it launches? Yes, absolutely Not at all 0 votes