GTA 6 bullet holes and braille theory explained

Fans have high hopes for GTA 6, and its first trailer's views are a testament to how eagerly the gaming community is waiting for Rockstar Games to release the title. While this studio has announced that the game will be rolled out in 2025, fans are curious about the release date of its second trailer. A recent rumor that has gone viral suggests that Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer might drop in September 2024.

Fans have deduced this information from the bullet holes on a car seen in the official Grand Theft Auto 6 poster. Reddit user 27guy came up with the theory that the bullet holes represent braille characters and, say, "1", "9," and "more." This has led them to believe that one more trailer could come out in the ninth month of 2024, which is September.

A screenshot of the theory shared on Reddit (Image via Reddit/27guy)

It's worth noting that Rockstar Games usually takes a long break before releasing a second or new trailer. This has happened with both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. So, it would not be the first time that the developers wait till September before rolling out a new trailer.

Fans react to GTA 6 bullet holes theory

While a lot of fans have offered their reactions to the theory, most believe that Rockstar Games will not wait that long to launch GTA 6's Trailer 2.

Since the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer performed so well, the studio might want to release more videos to keep the hype up and allow fans to stay updated with this game's development.

Here are some reactions to the bullet holes and braille theory:

Notably, the rumored actress behind the GTA 6 Lucia character was spotted by some fans. She was seen in an outfit that resembled her character's attire from the trailer. Some players believe this is a sign that Rockstar Games plans to release big news about Grand Theft Auto 6 soon.

These types of theories, rumors, and speculations will not stop until Rockstar Games offers more information, rolls out more videos related to the game, and also makes pre-ordering GTA 6 available.

