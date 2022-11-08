5 beloved GTA 5 characters and their voice actors, ranked

GTA 5 has introduced many likable characters that have taken their rightful place in gaming history, as it’s been almost a decade since their introduction. However, their personalities and dialogue still manage to stay relevant in the GTA community.

There are various reasons why the cast of GTA 5 has managed to have such a long-lasting impact, the major ones being the writing and voice actors behind these memorable characters.

To celebrate their longevity, this article will rank five of the most beloved characters and their voice actors from GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

The most memorable GTA 5 characters and their voice actors

5) Jimmy De Santa - Danny Tamberelli

Jimmy has some of the funniest lines in GTA 5. His dismissive attitude towards responsibility, combined with his spontaneous nature, leads to several hilarious scenarios that are hard to forget, such as the infamous mission in which Jimmy tries to sell his father's yacht without telling him about it.

Many more similar interactions with Jimmy can be found throughout GTA 5, but none of the one-liners would have been as effective if comedian and actor Danny Tamberelli hadn't voiced him. Danny brings a sense of juvenile ignorance to Jimmy's character that is both endearing and annoying at the same time, just like any real-life 20-year-old would be, making Jimmy strangely relatable as well.

4) Lamar Davis - Slink Johnson

Lamar Davis has become one of the most memorable characters in GTA 5 because of his laid-back demeanor and highly quotable lines. He is also Franklin's best friend and always has his back.

The multi-dimensionality of his character makes it a delight to interact with Lamar in the game. But that's not all, as Slink Johnson's authentic performance has elevated this character to legendary status.

For example, the scene where Lamar roasts Franklin is one that has already gone down in meme history because of Slink Johnson's mesmerizing cadence and on-point delivery as Lamar.

Whenever players see Lamar in a scene, they can rest assured that he is bound to say something catchy and hilarious.

3) Franklin Clinton - Shawn Fonteno

Franklin Clinton is probably one of the most resourceful characters in GTA 5, he has the ability to recognize dangerous situations, and he uses his own judgment and knowledge to make difficult choices.

He is also very exuberant and has a youthful hustler energy that players will appreciate when they play as him. Franklin has a lot of potential, and this becomes clear almost immediately.

Shawn Fonteno's performance has to be one of the key reasons why Franklin has become so cherished among fans. He brings a level of realism to Franklin, and the intensity of his performance carries many of the scenes in the game.

He also gives Franklin a sense of self-awareness that is missing from many of the other characters in the game, thus making him a pretty good reflection of the players themselves.

Players enjoy watching the interactions between Franklin and Lamar, as the former actively brings up all of the loopholes in Lamar's absurd plans and actively acknowledges how stupid and dangerous they are.

2) Michael De Santa - Ned Luke

For many players, Michael De Santa is the main protagonist of GTA 5's story due to his leadership skills and complex personality, making him one of the rare characters in the game that goes through an entire narrative arc.

There are other factors that make him such an amazing character, like his dialogue, actions, and humor. The most important quality is arguably the voice acting, which was amazingly done by Ned Luke, who brings an old-school mafia boss vibe to Michael.

His performance reminded many players of characters from iconic gangster stories like Goodfellas, The Sopranos, and more.

1) Trevor Philips

Trevor is a character who is an embodiment of the worst parts of humanity. He is despicable, arrogant, and psychopathic. However, he occasionally shows signs of loyalty and discipline, making his character even stranger.

One thing is for sure, whenever Trevor is on the screen, every single player knows that something really entertaining is going to happen very soon. A major contributing factor to his crazy personality and engaging screen presence has to be Steven Ogg's intense performance.

Steven Ogg brings the perfect amount of unpredictability to Trevor that is really needed for him to be someone that players would really want to play as. With his impeccable dialogue delivery, he made Trevor stand out among most video game characters.

Trevor's intro scene shows him smashing none other than Johnny Klebitz's head, and this is enough for players to understand what role he is about to play in the story of GTA 5.

