5 best armored vehicles players can purchase in GTA Online in 2021

Armored vehicles are a top choice in GTA Online as they provide a lot of protection and make any mission involving vehicles a walk in the park.

If players are looking for a vehicle that makes them invincible in the face of adversity, they need not look any further than a well-equipped armored vehicle that comes with bullet-resistant windows and panels. No matter how ruthless the enemy, armored vehicles do not go down without a fight and protect the driver from all kinds of devastating weapons.

This article takes a look at 5 of the best armored beasts players can get in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

Top 5 best armored vehicles featured in GTA Online

5) The Barrage

The Barrage is an off-road buggy inspired by the HDT Storm SRTV (Search and Rescue Tactical Vehicle) and the HDT Sword ITV (Internationally Transportable Vehicle).

The Barrage comes equipped with two gunners: one on the front and one on the back. The gunner on the back can also be switched for a grenade launcher.

The only downside to this off-road buggy is that the driver will have no bullet protection at all.

Recorded at a top speed of 108.75 mph, the Barrage is quite fast for such a bulky vehicle. It features quick acceleration and smooth handling.

4) The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom is essentially an upgraded variant of the Insurgent. The major difference between the two is the tow-hitch the Pick-Up Custom comes equipped with.

Upon customization, players can add an extra layer of protection to the machine gun and have bulletproof windows installed into the vehicle.

To purchase the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom in GTA Online, players will first need to buy the Insurgent Pick-Up and upgrade it to the custom variant in mobile operations or Avenger. The customization costs $2,000 in GTA Online.

3) Duke O'Death

Duke O'Death is one of the most popular land vehicles in GTA Online. It is inspired by the 1968-1970 Dodge Charger.

Though Duke O'Death doesn't come equipped with devastating weapons like the Nightshark and the Insurgent, it boasts unflinching invincibility and bulletproof weapons, the likes of which are seldom seen in GTA Online.

Recorded at a top speed of 114.25 mph, the Duke O'Death is exceptionally fast for an armored vehicle.

Returning players can acquire Duke O'Death for free in GTA Online.

2) The Night Shark

The Night Shark comes equipped with a sturdy body. It can take 5 RPGs and about 15 homing rockets before blowing up.

The only drawback to this beast of a vehicle is that it doesn't feature bulletproof windows. Though they can be installed through customization.

Recorded at a top speed of 104.75, the Night Shark isn't too slow for an armored vehicle.It can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,245,000.

1) The Armored Kuruma

On the very top is the king of all armored vehicles in GTA Online, the epitome of style and destruction, the Armored Kuruma. The Armored Kuruma is based on Kuruma. The latter comes equipped with bullet-resistant windows and panels.

Recorded at a top speed of 109.75 mph, it's also one of the fastest armored vehicles in GTA Online. The Armored Kuruma can be purchased from Southern S.A. South Autos for $698,250.

Edited by Gautham Balaji