5 best bunker locations in GTA Online Halloween 2023 update

Businesses are a stable source of income in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Many of them require minimal effort to run and can turn out to be quite profitable. One such business is the Bunker, an underground facility that players can use for manufacturing and selling weapons. There are a total of 11 Bunkers in the game, but only one can be purchased from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

All Bunkers make the same amount of money, so players should pick one based on its location. This determines how quickly they will be able to complete resupplying and selling missions. For those requiring a little assistance, here are the five best Bunkers locations in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update.

Thomson Scrapyard Bunker and four other best Bunker locations in GTA Online Halloween 2023 update

1) Chumash Bunker

Many players regard the Chumash Bunker as the best Bunker location in GTA Online. This is mainly because of its good connectivity to Los Santos and a relatively affordable price tag of $1,650,000 on Maze Bank Foreclosures. The reason why connectivity with Los Santos is important is because selling there is always more profitable than in Blaine County.

It is located in the western section of the map and is the best option for players on a budget. Rockstar Games has also discounted all Bunkers and their optional upgrades by 30% through October 18, 2023; hence, this property can be acquired at an even cheaper price.

2) Farmhouse Bunker

The Farmhouse Bunker is located in the Grand Senora Desert and is right next to the highway. It is also very close to Los Santos, but its price tag of $2,375,000 on Maze Bank Foreclosures makes it inaccessible to some players. That said, if one can afford this bunker, they should definitely do so without worrying.

Easy access to the highway and its proximity to Los Santos cuts down travel time and allows players to complete sell missions involving multiple sale vehicles. Along with discounting Bunkers, Rockstar has also doubled GTA Online Bunker Sell Mission payouts for this week.

3) Thomson Scrapyard Bunker

The Thomson Scrapyard Bunker is located northeast of Grand Senora Desert's Thomson Scrapyard. This Bunker is situated very close to the highway as well and is at a very short distance from the Farmhouse Bunker. It offers almost the same advantages as that one and costs $2,290,000 on Maze Bank Foreclosures, which is a little cheaper.

Therefore, it is a great alternative for players who want to save a bit of money. Needless to say, the Thomson Scrapyard Bunker's nearness to the highway makes for an easy commute, allowing missions to be completed easily as well as rather quickly.

4) Route 68 Bunker

The Route 68 Bunker is positioned almost at the center of GTA Online's map. While it isn't right next to the highway, there are enough roads around to make traveling back and forth easy. Besides location, the best thing about this Bunker is its Maze Bank Foreclosures price tag of $1,950,000.

While that is still quite expensive, it can be considered somewhat cheap in comparison to other Bunkers in this area. Players can even take the help of GTA Online money glitches to afford it in the game.

5) Grand Senora Oilfields Bunker

The Grand Senora Oilfields Bunker is located virtually adjacent to the Route 68 Bunker. Players can enjoy the same benefits as that one with this property, but it costs a bit more. To get the Grand Senora Oilfields Bunker, players will have to pay $2,035,000 on Maze Bank Foreclosures.

Nevertheless, they will be able to recoup that investment pretty quickly since Bunkers is one of the most profitable businesses in the game. In addition to the bonus rewards on Bunker Sell Missions, Rockstar also introduced the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event this week.

