How to earn 2x rewards from GTA Online Bunker Sell Missions? (October 12 to October 18)

The current Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update has doubled the payout of Bunker Sell Missions through October 18, 2023. These missions are a part of the Bunker business, which uses an underground facility for illegally manufacturing and selling weapons. Needless to say, you must own a Bunker in the game to take advantage of the bonus rewards in effect this week.

There are several Bunkers available for purchase, and each costs well over a million dollars. If you don't have a Bunker yet, get one close to Los Santos, as selling in the city is always more profitable.

With that said, let's take a look at how to earn 2x rewards from GTA Online Bunker Sell Missions this week.

GTA Online players can earn 2x rewards from GTA Online Bunker Sell Missions this week (October 12 - 18, 2023)

You can purchase a Bunker from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in the game. Here is a list of all Bunker locations and their respective costs:

Paleto Forest Bunker - $1,165,000

- $1,165,000 Raton Canyon Bunker - $1,450,000

- $1,450,000 Lago Zancudo Bunker - $1,550,000

- $1,550,000 Chumash Bunker - $1,650,000

- $1,650,000 Grapeseed Bunker - $1,750,000

- $1,750,000 Route 68 Bunker - $1,950,000

- $1,950,000 Grand Senora Oil Fields Bunker - $2,035,000

- $2,035,000 Grand Senora Desert Bunker - $2,120,000

- $2,120,000 Smoke Tree Road Bunker - $2,205,000

- $2,205,000 Thomson Scrapyard Bunker - $2,290,000

- $2,290,000 Farmhouse Bunker - $2,375,000

These properties are available at a 30% discount through October 18, 2023, as part of the new GTA Online weekly update. When you visit your Bunker for the first time, you must sit through an introductory cutscene briefly explaining the business, after which you can get supplies.

The laptop inside the facility can be used to launch a resupply mission or for buying supplies. Either option is fine, but the latter saves time.

Your staff can be assigned to Manufacturing or Research, or both at the same time. However, if you want to make money faster, only assign your staff to Manufacturing.

Assign staff to Manufacturing to make the product faster (Image via YouTube/TGG)

The sourced supplies will then be used for manufacturing weapons, which can be sold via Bunker Sell Missions. There are different types of sell missions, and each poses a separate challenge. These missions must also be launched from the laptop in your Bunker.

If you are playing solo, it is better to sell in small batches as it will usually spawn only one sale vehicle. Since GTA Online Bunker Sell Missions are timed, having more than one sale vehicle can prevent you from selling all of your product.

Additionally, you must always sell in Los Santos since it rewards more money. Installing staff and equipment upgrades also helps in manufacturing product faster and increasing the overall sales amount.

These upgrades are optional but make Bunkers more profitable (Image via YouTube/TGG)

These upgrades are also available at a 30% discount this week as part of the latest GTA Online Halloween 2023 update.

Completing Bunker Sell Missions in both Invite Only and Public sessions will reward 2x bonuses this week. That said, selling in Public sessions can lead to interference from other players.

The Bunker business is quite easy to operate and can help in making a lot of money. Whether it will also return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unconfirmed at the moment.

