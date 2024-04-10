5 best cars in GTA Online with outlandish customizations (2024)

Some of the best cars in GTA Online have tons of customization options, a few of which completely change the car's aesthetic. Vehicle customization is undoubtedly one of the game's most enjoyable aspects, and you can spend a lot of time in it. Now, some cars in the game have bizarre modification options, while others only have the bare minimum.

GTA Online has several highly customizable cars, but we'll only look at some of the best ones in this article, including newer cars added with the latest updates and old ones that attracted much attention recently.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinion.

5 best cars in GTA Online with extreme customization options

1) Dominator GT

The Dominator GT was added with The Chop Shop update on December 2023. This two-door convertible muscle car costs a steep $2,195,000 from Southern SA Super Autos. However, it's one of the best cars in GTA Online if you're looking for performance, looks, and customizability in a single package.

What makes the customization weird is that the fenders and bumpers come with primary and secondary paint options. There are also several different hood options, with one of them being see-through.

2) Karin Calico GTF

The Calico GTF is one of the best cars in GTA Online when it comes to Tuners, but performance isn't its only unique aspect. A wide variety of customization options let you modify it into whatever you want. The Calico GTF can become a rally car (by installing additional rally fog lights), a classic 90s JDM, or even a modern track car.

It has all the usual tuner modifications as well, such as the ability to completely strip the interiors and install custom steering wheels and roll cages. The Calico GTF costs $1,995,000 at Southern SA Super Autos.

3) Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody

The Sentinel Classic Widebody in GTA Online is a throwback to the '80s Sentinel seen in Vice City and Vice City Stories. To get this car, you must buy a Sentinel Classic for $650,000 and convert it at Benny's Original Motor Works for $700,000. This is absolutely worth the money because when it comes to customizability, the Sentinel Classic Widebody is one of the best cars in GTA Online.

The thing that stands out the most is the widebody kit, but some extra modification options make it look a bit wacky. It comes with custom headlight covers, non-functioning fog lights, and even transparent hoods.

4) Canis Terminus

The Canis Terminus was added with The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, which makes it the newest car on this list. This car excels in terms of off-road performance and comes with extensive customization, making it one of the best cars in GTA Online.

Like some other jeeps in the game, you can modify it into a more traditional-looking jeep, or a more modern, sporty one. It can also be customized to fit a safari theme, with a snorkel, tube doors, and nets on the roof and doors.

5) Obey Tailgater S

Like the Calico GTF, the Tailgater S was added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners. Now, the various customization options you get with this car are absolutely insane, and you can transform it from a luxury sedan to a track car. It stands out from most of the other Tuners as unlike them, it's not a JDM car.

It doesn't have the crazier exhausts from some of the other Tuners, but the custom canards, hoods, and fenders can make it look excessive. The Tailgater S is considered by many to be one of the best cars in GTA Online, and you can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for just $1,495,000.

