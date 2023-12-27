Is Vapid Dominator GT worth getting in GTA Online?

Vapid Dominator GT is one of the newest cars in GTA Online, added with December 2023's The Chop Shop update. It is a part of the game's Muscle Car category and sports a design seemingly based on the 2018 to 2023 Ford Mustang Convertible. Those interested can get it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just over two million dollars.

However, thoroughly analyzing any commodity before purchasing is important, especially in a game like GTA Online. So, in this article, we will be taking a closer look at the Vapid Dominator GT and determining if it is worth getting.

Should you get the Vapid Dominator GT in GTA Online?

As stated, Vapid Dominator GT is likely Rockstar Games' iteration of the Ford Mustang Convertible. This gives it a sleek and stylish look that might interest some players. But taking a vehicle's performance and features into account, rather than just looks, seems to be the better approach.

As per popular Grand Theft Auto Youtuber, Broughy1322, Vapid Dominator GT has a 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) top speed, which is one of its best assets. In fact, this is the 12 fastest top speed among all GTA Online Muscle Cars. Its 1:02.880 lap time is also quite impressive, ranking fourth in its class.

However, these statistics are pretty much all the new Vapid Dominator variant has to offer and fails to justify its $2,195,000 price tag on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. There are other cars in the game that have comparable or even better performance statistics, more features, and a similar price tag.

For instance, players can consider buying the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, which was added with June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries update. It has a 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h) top speed that can be increased to 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h) via HSW Performance upgrades.

Furthermore, players can equip it with Imani Tech upgrades. The car costs $2,380,000 on Legendary Motorsport, which is more expensive than the Vapid Dominator GT, but not by much.

Similarly, the Bravado Buffalo EVX, added with the same GTA Online update, is compatible with Imani Tech upgrades, has a base top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) which can be increased to 144.80 mph (233.03 km/h) via HSW upgrades, and costs $2,140,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

These were just two examples, but there are various other cars in GTA Online that are better alternatives. Therefore, the Vapid Dominator GT is not worth getting unless your objective is owning every car in the game.

That said, if you want to buy a car added with GTA Online Chop Shop update, you can consider getting the Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible. It has a slightly faster top speed than the Dominator GT, is also compatible with HSW upgrades and costs $2,295,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

