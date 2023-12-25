5 things every solo GTA Online player should own after Christmas update

Although GTA Online is Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, it has become more of a single-player experience over the years. Solo players can grind various in-game businesses or The Cayo Perico Heist to make a lot of money without relying on others. Rockstar Games has also made numerous additions with recent updates, which further aid solo players.

In this article, we'll look at five things Grand Theft Auto Online's solo players should own after the Christmas update. That said, these commodities are pretty costly and might be inaccessible to beginners.

Grotti Turismo Omaggio and 4 more things GTA Online solo players should own after the Christmas update

1) The Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard was introduced earlier this month with the GTA Online Chop Shop update. As of the time of writing this article, it is the newest business in the game and one that all solo players should own. The business involves vehicle robberies that play out like heists, each featuring some setup missions and a finale.

Rockstar makes three vehicle robberies available each week, and the ones made available until now have been quite fun. After successfully stealing a vehicle, players can either sell or salvage it, and both options pay a couple of hundred thousand dollars. Those interested can purchase a Salvage Yard from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

2) Salvage Yard Tow Truck

Vehicle robberies are the main way of making money via the Salvage Yard, but players can also earn via Tow Truck Service missions, especially when all three robberies for the week have been completed. One must first purchase a Tow Truck upgrade for their Salvage Yard from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

A Tow Truck Service mission can then be started by simply sitting inside the vehicle and selecting the option for the same. Players will then be tasked with towing a vehicle marked on the map back to the Salvage Yard. These jobs can be completed in a few minutes and help make a decent amount of money.

3) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Grotti Turismo Omaggio is a new car added with the GTA Online Chop Shop update, and it can move considerably fast. Its stylish design is based on the Ferrari F8 Tributo. Additionally, players can equip it with Imani Tech upgrades like a Missile Lock-On Jammer or Remote Control unit.

The Turismo Omaggio can also be fitted with Armor Plating, greatly enhancing its explosive resistance. While its $2,845,000 price tag on Legendary Motorsport is certainly exorbitant, the car seems worth the investment.

Players will have to wait for Rockstar to confirm its return in GTA 6 and for information on the GTA 6 voice actor.

4) Celebrity Solutions Agency

The Celebrity Solutions Agency debuted a few years ago with The Contract update and is an incredibly solo-friendly business. It offers two ways of making money: one is via Security Contracts that have a decent payout, and the other is the VIP contract, which takes some time to complete but pays a million dollars.

Owning the Agency's vehicle workshop is also necessary for installing Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating in all compatible vehicles. Hence, solo players should definitely invest in this establishment after the GTA Online Christmas Event. It can be bought from the Dynasty 8 Executive website.

5) Karin Futo GTX

Karin Futo GTX is one of the best drift cars in GTA Online and can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,590,000 or its $1,192,500 Trade Price. It can now be equipped with the Drift Tuning modification to help further with drifting. The car can also participate in Drift Races, which are quite fun to play and help earn a little money.

Futo GTX has been very popular among players since its debut, and many want it to return in GTA 6, a game that fans hope is free from incidents like the recent GTA 5 source code leak.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you like this year's GTA Online Christmas update? Yes No 0 votes