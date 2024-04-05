5 reasons to own Progen Itali GTB in GTA Online

The Progen Itali GTB is an amazing car in GTA Online that has been a part of the game for quite some time now. While most vehicles leave their mark in this much time, this one is rather underrated and deserves more recognition from the community. While the veteran players know everything about the car, the newer crowd often end up being confused.

The car is sleek and packs decent performance that should make it worth a purchase. However, players unfamiliar with how things work out in GTA Online often end up making bad purchases.

This article will give you five reasons to own the Progen Itali GTB in GTA Online.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons you should spend your money on the Progen Itali GTB in GTA Online

1) You like Supercars

There are several Supercars in GTA Online, but not many can compare to the Progen Itali GTB when it comes to looks and performance. Even though it was introduced back in 2017 with the Import/Export update, the car is still one of the best-looking vehicles in the online multiplayer mode.

So, if you like collecting Supercars in the game, you will like the Progen Itali GTB as it is not just for show but will also serve as a good vehicle for general cruising around the town as well as missions.

2) It's got good top speed

Speed is an important factor when it comes to purchasing a car. While the Progen Itali GTB might not be the fastest or the best vehicle in GTA Online, it makes a name for itself in this department. The car is capable of reaching a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) after fully upgrading it.

Popular GTA YouTuber Broughy1322 has tested this speed, further cementing its amazing performance. This speed also makes the Progen Itali GTB an amazing choice for races across the board since it sits quite happily and handles well. It is one of the best GTA Online vehicles to buy this week as well.

3) It's cheap

The car is quite cheap for its category (Image via Rockstar Games || BolbiiS/GTA Wiki)

Compared to most other Supercars in the game, the Progen Itali GTB is quite cheap making it an affordable option for new players as well. The car only costs $1,189,000 and can be purchased from Benny's Original Motor Works. This makes it one of the best GTA Online vehicles for beginners.

The low cost also allows you to get a full upgrade without the fear of running out of funds. This is quite amazing since the full potential of the vehicle only gets unlocked after you purchase and install all the necessary upgrades. So, the low price plays an important factor in making the Itali GTB a great option in the game.

4) It can be converted to a custom variant

There are several vehicles in the ongoing GTA Online weekly update that have better performance than the Progen Itali GTB but this car offers several things that the others don't. Apart from the top speed, looks, and design, you can obtain a custom variant of this Supercar in the game at a small price.

The Progen Itali GTB Custom offers slightly better performance and looks compared to the base version and can be obtained after spending $495,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works. So, if you want the custom variant, you will first need to purchase the base Itali GTB model.

5) It offers an easy and comfortable ride

It is an amazing car to drive around town (Image via Rockstar Games || Kiwismurf/GTA Wiki)

Most Super and Sports cars in GTA Online often end up useless outside the tracks, as keeping them from bumping into the traffic or crashing into the rails around hilly roads is stressful. This is because they have too much power and are not comfortable to drive during normal situations.

On the other hand, the Itali GTB is a great option for both races and even when you just want to take a casual ride around town to soak up the scenery. This is what sets it apart from other vehicles in its category and is a great option for beginners who are still learning the handling of cars in the game.

