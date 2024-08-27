5 best cars in GTA Online this week (till August 29, 2024)

The latest weekly event is currently live in GTA Online. While players didn’t get to see any new cars in the past couple of weeks, the developer Rockstar Games has featured some of the best Grand Theft Auto Online cars in the game this week. From claiming a 30% discount on a popular supercar to one of the newest Imani-Tech vehicles, there’s something for every car enthusiast this time around.

That said, it may become difficult to choose one over the other without knowing exactly what they offer. This article shares the five best cars in GTA Online this week that gamers must check out if they are looking to buy a new ride.

GTA Online this week: 5 best cars to get including Remus, Entity XXR, and more (August 27-29, 2024)

As the latest GTA Online weekly update is in effect, here are the five best vehicles to get in Los Santos this week:

1) Annis Remus

The Annis Remus is among the most popular tuner cars in GTA Online which debuted in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. Its design seems to be based on the real-life 1988–1994 Nissan Silvia (S13) coupe.

According to Broughy1322, the Remus can reach a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.733. However, its best features are neutral handling and impressive suspension, which when combined with its acceleration, makes it a decent choice for Street Races.

For the next few hours, players can get the Annis Remus at a 30% discounted price of $959,000-$719,250 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Obey Omnis e-GT

A picture of Obey Omnis e-GT in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Shinski_Xx/Reddit)

The Obey Omnis e-GT is like a rare gem that has finally gone on discount in GTA Online this week. The four-door electric sports saloon debuted in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises update and resembles the real-life 2020 Audi e-tron GT.

Unlike the Canis Castigator, the Omnis e-GT is seemingly powered by two electric motors powering all wheels at once. According to Broughy1322’s testing, the automobile can reach a top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:04.431. Its compatibility with the Imani-Tech upgrades makes it one of the best cars in GTA Online this week that players must buy if haven’t already.

It is purchasable for a 30% discounted price of $1,256,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Överflöd Entity XXR

The Överflöd Entity XXR is also one of the popular cars in GTA Online but in the Super class of vehicles. Debuting in 2018 as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series, it took design inspiration from the real-life Koenigsegg One:1.

When it comes to on-road performance, the Entity XXR runs on a powerful V8 engine, allowing it to go up to a maximum speed of 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online on sale this week.

Interested ones can open the Legendary Motorsport website from the in-game internet and purchase the ride for the discounted price of $1,613,500.

4) Enus Paragon S

Enus Paragon S in the game (Image via xignaceh/Reddit)

The Enus Paragon S is one of the best cars in GTA Online added with the recently released Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC update. The two-seater grand tourer looks a lot like the real-life Bentley Mulliner Batur, with some design cues seemingly taken from the third-generation Bentley Continental GT.

On the performance front, the Paragon S can complete a lap at 1:00.443 by reaching a top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h). The incredible performance and Imani-Tech compatibility are good enough reasons to buy it in GTA Online this week.

Gamers can purchase the Enus Paragon S from the Luxury Autos Showroom for a price of $2,010,000.

5) Vapid Dominator GTT

Lastly, there’s the Vapid Dominator GTT, a two-door muscle car in Grand Theft Auto Online added with the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021. It is primarily based on the 1969–1970 Ford Mustang.

Running on a supercharged V8 engine with a 4-speed gearbox, it can reach a maximum speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:07.335. This is the best muscle car that one can buy in GTA Online this week solely because of its classic muscle look and feel when driving it.

It is purchasable from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a discounted price of $854,000-$640,500.

Once again, picking up a new vehicle is completely based on one’s own preference. However till 2 am PT on August 29, 2024, all aforementioned rides are worth the time and money, and one won’t regret spending on them.

