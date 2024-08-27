5 reasons to try the new GTA Online Assault on ATT-16

GTA Online is one of those multiplayer titles of the recent decade that continuously evolves with regular updates. Rockstar Games never shies away from experimenting with the game, and that’s exactly what they did again with the recent weekly update when they introduced a brand new game mode to the mix – the Assault on ATT-16, a team-based adversary mode.

That said, one could hesitate to try the new adversary mode when there’s already so much content available in GTA Online in 2024. This article shares five reasons why gamers must try the Assault on ATT-16.

Note: The article is based on the writer's own analysis and opinions.

GTA Online’s Assault on ATT-16: New game mode, decent money-maker, and more reasons to play it

1) New game mode

The first and foremost reason to try Assault on ATT-16 is it is a brand-new game mode in the ever-growing virtual world of GTA Online. It’s been a while since Rockstar Games added a meaningful game mode in the decade-old game and this adversary mode is exactly what it needed after all this time. The objective is to eliminate/defend different targets starting from Fort Zancudo all the way to the USS Luxington (ATT-16) supercarrier.

2) Decent payout

Unlike most of the other adversary modes in GTA Online, the Assault on ATT-16 allows earning a good amount of money through it. Players can legit earn around $100,000 for winning one match of it. To make things even better, Rockstar Games is temporarily giving double the amount of money to all participants, allowing one to earn around $200,000 with one match of Assault on ATT-16 till the end of the currently active GTA Online weekly update.

3) Five Stages of Entertainment

The unique thing about the Assault on ATT-16 in GTA Online is its pace of gameplay. Participants will have to go through five different stages without any loading screen. Each time the attackers pass one stage, the time gets extended allowing them to invade the next area while defenders try to stop them all the way to stage five. All of this makes it a must-play exciting adversary mode that one simply shouldn’t miss.

4) Difficult but in a good manner

While the mode itself isn’t hard to learn considering that one simply has to bomb/hack some targets in each of the stages, the challenge arises when it comes to teamwork. Players must coordinate with each other to complete objectives in Assault on Att-16, saving a lot of time and it’s just so fun to eliminate the enemies with the help of each other while passing through each stage.

5) Not going to be always available

Rockstar Games has started shuffling adversary modes in GTA Online and the Assault on ATT-16 kickstarted this new thing by replacing the Assault on Cayo Perico game mode. However, it’s just a matter of time before the Assault on Cayo Perico comes back again replacing the Assault on ATT-16, making it a must-try thing while it’s available.

What else to know about the GTA Online’s Assault on ATT-16 game mode?

Players are divided into two teams – the attackers and the defenders. While Attackers need to attack two objectives, A and B, in each stage, the defenders have to keep them off the targets till the time expires. A full match containing five stages can go up to over 30 minutes, depending on how well one plays.

Players can quickly access the adversary mode through the Pause Menu by going to the Adversary Modes option.

While picking up a game mode is up to one’s personal preferences and interests, everyone should try the Assault on ATT-16 at least once while it’s available. Fans can expect Rockstar to add similar game modes in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 as well, which is set to release in the fall of 2025.

