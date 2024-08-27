"Griefers worst nightmare": GTA Online players share different opinions about Imani Tech vehicles

While you can customize everything from your clothes to your penthouse in GTA Online, the Imani Tech modifications for vehicles are something really unique. In 2021, Rockstar Games released The Contract DLC, adding the Agency as a purchasable property, and allowing owners to install Imani Tech to certain compatible vehicles via the Agency Vehicle Workshop. Players can install exclusive and pretty helpful features, including Missile Lock-On Jammer and an extra Armor Plating upgrade, to these special cars
On August 27, 2024, SupremoDoritoV2 started a discussion on Reddit, claiming that Imani Tech Vehicles have “saved GTA Online." In their opinion, it is one of the best things added to the game as it helps combat griefers in a public lobby. They also named some cars that should have received the Imani Tech upgrades – the Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored) and the Enus Cognoscenti (Armored).
Redditor RogueStalker409 agreed with the original post as implied by their comment:
“Griefers worst nightmare”
However, user Mr_Johnnycat claimed that some griefers continue antagonizing the lobby while using Imani Tech vehicles themselves since it gives them an extra layer of security.
“Yes and no. Mainly no now. I’ve been seeing more people in Imani techs being d*** and griefing people for sh**s and giggles. Even minding your own business they still f**k with you since they know they are a lot safer with the homing jammer”
Here are some other noteworthy contributions to the discussion. The first two agree that Imani Tech rides have been effective against griefers, while the last one insists that they are being abused by griefers nowadays:
Well, while the Imani Tech vehicles aren’t an ideal way to deal with the griefers in 2024, they are still very much usable in the chaotic world of Los Santos.
List of all Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online in 2024
As of August 27, 2024, there are 20 different vehicles eligible for Imani Tech upgrades in GTA Online:
- Annis 300R
- Vapid Aleutian
- Gallivanter Baller ST-D
- Bravado Buffalo EVX
- Bravado Buffalo STX
- Dewbauchee Champion
- Enus Deity
- Bollokan Envisage
- Declasse Granger 3600LX
- Bravado Greenwood
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
- Enus Jubilee
- Penaud La Coureuse
- Maibatsu MonstroCiti
- Obey Omnis e-GT
- Enus Paragon S
- Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec
- Canis Terminus
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio
- Ocelot Virtue
Out of these, the Bollokan Envisage and Enus Paragon S have recently been added as part of the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update released in June 2024.
Since there’s still some time left for Grand Theft Auto 6’s release, fans can expect Rockstar to add more Imani Tech cars to the popular multiplayer title.
