5 best Christmas mods for GTA 5 that one must try

GTA 5 and its online multiplayer counterpart recently received the Christmas update, which added new features to the game alongside several returning events. While the multiplayer mode constantly receives such updates, the single-player campaign is often left out. However, you have the option of installing various mods to change the in-game environment.

GTA 5 has an array of Christmas mods that will change the game. However, with so many options, it can be confusing to choose the best ones.

This article lists five mods to give you a feel of the Christmas festivities in GTA 5.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Christmas mods for GTA 5 to get the most out of the festive season

1) Santa Claus (add-on Ped)

A screenshot of the mod in the game (Image via gta5-mods/jr59)

Pedestrians in GTA 5 come in all shapes and sizes. However, you can install the Santa Claus mod to turn them into the jolly old mystical character to induce festive vibes in the single-player campaign.

It is a simple script that you can download and install. It has over 10,000 downloads on gta5mods.com. Players looking to see the city filled with Santa Clauses can get this script and have a little fun. You can do this without touching or harming the GTA 5 source code, which was recently leaked.

Download link

2) Santa Claus Sled - Merry Christmas

The Santa Claus Sled - Merry Christmas mod spawns a sled that players can ride across the map. This vehicle mod is perfect for the ongoing Christmas events in GTA 5.

Like the other mods, all you need to do is download and install the required files and then use a mod editor to replace some of the original files with the new ones. After doing so, you can pull out the sled and spread some Christmas joy in the game.

Download link

3) Christmas lights with water fountain lighting (Menyoo)

If you're looking to turn Los Santos into a celebration mood, you should get the Christmas lights with water fountain lighting. This mod adds lighting and other decorations throughout the city.

It decorates the protagonist's house and fountains with beautiful lighting. It transforms the city's night completely, allowing you to enjoy the festive season in single-player mode.

Download link

4) Christmas loading screens

Loading screens in Grand Theft Auto 5 are usually quite interesting. To celebrate the festive season, you can install the Christmas Loading Screens mod for a change of pace and scenery.

It is a relatively simple mod that swaps the default loading screen pictures with Christmas-themed ones. As a result, you should be able to see Santa Claus, as well as the protagonists, wearing red hats to celebrate the occasion.

Download link

5) Santa Claus Beard + Outfit for Trevor

Trevor is one of the most evil characters in Grand Theft Auto games. If you wish to see him in a Santa Claus avatar, you can install the Santa Claus Beard + Outfit for Trevor mod.

The mod turns him into a jolly old grandpa donning a red hat, long white beard, and red outfit to match the season. You can also choose from an assortment of outfits and pick the one you like the most. You can also change his glasses.

Download link

Downloading and installing these mods serves as a good distraction amidst rumors about the identity of the GTA 6 voice actor that have been surfacing online.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which mode do you prefer more in GTA 5? Single-player campaign mode Multiplayer mode 0 votes