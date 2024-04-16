5 best collectibles in GTA Online that should return in GTA 6

The collectibles in GTA Online are a bunch of objects that you need to obtain if you wish to 100% complete the game. Collecting most of them unlocks special rewards and outfits that you can wear in the title. Naturally, players want some of the best collectibles from the multiplayer mode to reappear in GTA 6. Finding these items in the next installment in the series would be quite nostalgic.

Since Grand Theft Auto 6 will have its own roster of such items, fans want Rockstar Games to only add the best collectibles from GTA Online to the game. This would be both practical and logical on the developer's part, as adding every single one from the multiplayer mode would only clutter things.

This article lists some amazing GTA Online collectibles that fans love to see in GTA 6.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Peyote Plants, Media Sticks, and other best collectibles in GTA Online that should also be in GTA 6

1) Shipwrecks

Shipwrecks are one of the more popular collectibles in GTA Online that offer monetary rewards. You can also unlock a special outfit when you collect seven of them.

Since a Shipwreck is a Daily Collectible, you can only obtain one treasure chest each day before the clock resets and the location changes.

There are a total of 30 Shipwreck locations in GTA Online, and you must visit a new one each day if you wish to collect the items. Since GTA 6 will have shores and beaches, it won't be too surprising to have this collectible in the game.

2) Peyote Plants

This is what the Peyote Plants look like (Image via GTA Wiki/Matrexpingvin)

Peyote Plants are fan-favorite collectibles in GTA Online. This is because collecting and consuming them allows you to transform into an animal for a short period of time.

With rumors about the GTA 6 map being humongous with a variety of locations and biomes, it would be quite fun to explore different places as animals.

However, since Peyote Plants are seasonal collectibles in GTA Online that appear on special occasions, players will have to wait for Rockstar Games to make them available in Grand Theft Auto 6. Hopefully, they won't be scarce in the game.

3) Media Sticks

The Media Sticks are one of the most fun collectibles in GTA Online. They unlock new songs and soundtracks in the game. Currently, there are nine of these items that you can find in various locations of the multiplayer mode.

It would definitely be fun to find Media Sticks scattered across Vice City and other major cities in GTA 6.

4) Jack O’ Lanterns

The Jack O' Lantern mask in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki/ChiefMokum)

The Jack O’ Lanterns are another one of the seasonal collectibles in GTA Online. Players can find and collect them during the Halloween season in the game. The title offers a variety of rewards for collecting all of these carved pumpkins, including a mask and a Halloween-themed outfit.

It would be quite fun to roam around the streets of GTA 6 wearing a pumpkin head mask or a Halloween-themed t-shirt. Since Rockstar Games always plans special events and rewards for holiday seasons, fans are expecting the Jack O’ Lanterns to return to GTA 6.

5) Weapon Components

Weapons Components are a part of the Random Crime Scene event, where players can find one of the most useful collectibles in GTA Online. Visiting one of the 10 locations where this event triggers will allow you to collect evidence and unlock one component of a weapon.

Collecting all five will unlock the Service Carbine rifle, one of the best weapons in GTA Online. The Service Carbine can also be purchased from the Ammu-Nation store. However, it is always more fun to explore the map, hunt down evidence, and investigate the locations to unlock the weapon and get a monetary reward for doing so. Hopefully, GTA 6 will have this collectible in the game.

