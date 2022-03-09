5 best features coming to the new GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

GTA 5 fans are clearly excited that there is less than a week before they can play the game's Expanded & Enhanced edition on their next-gen PS5 or Xbox Series X/S consoles, which also includes the ever-evolving universe of GTA Online in full 4K resolutions.

This article will discuss five of the best features that are coming with GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced and explore why each feature has such merit for players to be eagerly counting down the time until the game's March 15 release.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced's top features

5) Transferable Content

One of the most important features for GTA fans is the fact that they can transfer their previous progress and content to their next gen consoles, whether it be PlayStation or Xbox. Once a character is transferred to PS5 from PS4, for example, the progress made on the next gen edition will have no effect on that of the original PS4 avatar, effectively allowing gamers to have a double online presence.

Fortunately, there is no time limit on when players must transfer their content by, as there was with the PS3 transfer. However, there is a 90-day time limit before which players must transfer their chosen save file via the Rockstar Social Club.

4) New Graphics Settings

Thanks to the next gen console's technical advancements, GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced will showcase some of the best graphics in the long-standing franchise. In short, this means faster loading times, more immersive 3D, as well as support for platform-specific features and new 3D positional audio.

Currently, the different graphics modes that are available are Fidelity Mode, Performance Mode, and Performance RT. These modes boast 4K resolution, 30FPS and 60FPS, with some features varying between consoles.

3) Hao's Works and vehicles

The news about Hao's Special Works has certainly got all the car enthusiasts in the GTA universe very excited. It promises new upgrade features for 5 new cars that are being added, as well as some other player favorites.

With new visual improvements to texture quality and the introduction of ray tracing, the vehicles and Hao's Special Works are something that GTA fans are quite excited about. Testing new features in these cars will let gamers see how visual improvements affect everyday gamplay.

2) Career Builder

The Career Builder is definitely one of the best features coming to GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, especially for beginners and those looking to start anew. GTA Online players can choose one of four career modes to follow and receive $4 million to begin building their business empire.

The options for business careers are as an Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner, or Biker. This is a helpful feature for many GTA Online fans as it will allow them to focus their efforts as soon as they begin.

1) Standalone GTA Online

Most GTA Online fans are overjoyed with all of the news regarding the standalone GTA Online edition of the release, clearly introduced due to the ever-growing popularity of the online version of the game. Rockstar felt that the online multiplayer variant could stand by itself and would allow for a better player experience, with a majority of the community in agreement.

Some of the most rewarding features like Hao's Works with new vehicles, and the Creer Builder, will certainly make for a lot of new mind-blowing entertainment for gamers.

Edited by Atul S