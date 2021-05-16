Franklin Clinton from GTA 5 is one of the most popular Grand Theft Auto characters of all time and not without reason.

Franklin didn't rise to the light of stardom right off the bat. The young prodigy had to do his fair share of grinding to earn his place in the underworld and owes a huge part of his success to his mentor, Michael De Santa.

While some players feel Franklin is just too basic and "empathetic" to be called the quintessential GTA 5 hero, no one can deny that he's one of the most popular protagonists of all time.

This article highlights 5 of the best Franklin Clinton moments from GTA 5.

5 best Franklin Clinton moments from GTA 5

#5 No more Gangbanging

People do whatever they can to level up their game in the underworld but not Franklin. If he's had enough, he won't take it any more.

In the mission "Hood Safari'', Lamar and Denise give Franklin an earful for neglecting the CGF, but the young criminal takes it with a grain of salt and makes it very clear that he's just had enough of gangbanging.

While this scene may not be an action-packed rollercoaster, it's certainly a good one in its own right because it shows players that not every GTA 5 character is driven by the vices of this acquisitive society.

#4 His yee-yee asshaircut

This is perhaps the most hilarious scene in GTA 5. When Franklin and Lamar drive home after a challenging ride through the streets of Los Santos, the latter asks his friend if he could stay over and kick back with a beer. Let's just say Franklin didn't exactly take up the gracious host role too enthusiastically, prompting Lamar to give his friend the worst roasting of all time.

"Ah, n***a, don't hate me cause I'm beautiful n***a. Maybe if you got rid of that old yee-yee asshaircut, you got you'd get some bitches on your di*k."

#3 He made a mistake

Everyone knew Trevor Phillips was a crazed individual and people generally didn't mess with him, but something gave Franklin the idea that, being his partner in crime, he could laugh at him. Well, was he wrong!

The scene where Trevor trips over the fence after intimidating three innocent women into silence is not only funny for players but also for Franklin who totally cracks up. Unfortunately for him, Trevor doesn't think it's funny at all, which leads to another extremely unfair but hilarious roasting of Franklin. GTA 5 needed more scenes like this!

#2 Employee of the month

GTA 5 characters normally couldn't care less about what the world thought of them. After all, one doesn't end up in the underworld by pleasing the masses. However, the scene where Lamar gets pissed off for not having earned the status of employee of the month shows players that GTA 5 characters, like normal people, do care about social standing.

#1 Franklin talking to a dog

Who would have thought that one of the main characters of GTA 5, a game about crime and disorder, could've a soft spot for dogs? Chop really does a great job of helping Franklin find his bud with a series of frantic barks that anyone else would have found utterly incoherent. Definitely one of the most iconic Franklin moments in GTA 5.