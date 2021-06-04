5 best free Android games like GTA Vice City on Play Store in June 2021

GTA Vice City is capable of evoking nostalgia in many GTA enthusiasts all over the world. The action-adventure, open-world game can be enjoyed on different platforms, including Android and iOS.

If players want to enjoy GTA Vice City, they need to buy it for ₹121 from the Google Play Store. If not, they can check out similar games given below that are available for free.

Also read: 5 best Android games like GTA Vice City with decent graphics in 2021

Free Android games like GTA Vice City on Android

Players can download the following titles for free from the Google Play Store:

1) Sins of Miami Gangster

It also has a good arsenal of weapons (Image via TOM SAK, YouTube)

This game has missions as well as side activities that players can complete, like GTA Vice City. It also has a good arsenal of weapons that they can use.

There are various in-game outfits that gamers can use to change the appearance of their character. One of the best aspects of Sins Of Miami Gangster, still in the Early Access stage, is that it is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Download it from here

Also read: 5 best free Android games like GTA Vice City for 2 GB RAM devices

2) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gangstar Vegas has got good 3D graphics and intuitive controls (Image via TouchGameplay, YouTube)

This title gives serious competition to the GTA series when it comes to the mobile gaming world. Like Vice City, players can complete exciting missions.

Gangstar Vegas has got good 3D graphics and intuitive controls that are worth appreciating. It also has excellent vehicles that players can cruise around in.

Download it from here

3) Miami Crime Simulator 2

Players can be a part of crazy adventures by completing assigned tasks (Image via DroidCheat (YouTube))

The weapons provided by Miami Crime Simulator 2 are more than enough to complete missions, and many players appreciate its dynamic gameplay.

Like GTA Vice City, players can be a part of crazy adventures by completing assigned tasks. On successful completion, they are rewarded handsomely.

Download it from here

Also read: 5 best Android games like GTA Vice City for rookies

4) MadOut2 BigCityOnline

There are over 40 cars that they can hop into in MadOut2 (Image via GAMEPLAYCUBE, YouTube)

The overall gameplay of this action-adventure title will surely remind players of GTA Vice City. This open-world game covers an area of 10 square kilometers.

Players can explore various locations in the open world on foot or by using a vehicle. There are over 40 cars that they can hop into in MadOut2.

Download it from here

5) LA Stories 4 New Order Sandbox 2018

Gamers can also enjoy this title offline (Image via DroidGameplaysTV (YouTube))

Like GTA Vice, the game is also an action-adventure, open-world title. There are many vehicles that players can use to explore places and complete missions.

The missions of LA Stories 4 are pretty simple, and players will not face much difficulty completing them. They can also enjoy the title offline.

Download it from here

Also read: 5 best games like GTA Vice City for iOS devices in 2021

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Edited by Ravi Iyer