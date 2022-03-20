5 best free games like GTA Vice City for smartphones (2022)

GTA Vice City is the fourth main title in the popular GTA series. Since the game was released way back in 2002, it is still considered a nostalgic reminder of many players’ early childhood gaming days.

The glitz and glamor of GTA Vice City made its way onto the Android and iOS gaming platform back when the 10th anniversary of the game was celebrated. Since then, many Android games have been influenced by their gameplay.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Android games like GTA Vice City

Since this Rockstar Games title has to be purchased, many players search for an alternative that can be downloaded for free. Here are some options to choose from:

1) Gangster Vegas: World of Crime

Similar to GTA Vice City, players will have to take on the role of a gangster and engage in gang wars. With extra missions added with every update, players have numerous TPS missions.

Gangster Vegas offers a wide range of vehicles where players can engage in racing challenges. They can also use these cars to explore the open world that the game offers.

2) Los Angeles Crimes

The realistic physics and range of vehicles in this game will surely remind players of the Rockstar Games classic. The game comes equipped with LAN and PS4 controller support.

Los Angeles Crimes allows its players to create and explore worlds other gaming enthusiasts have created. It has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded from here.

3) Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Developed by Apex Designs Entertainment Ltd, Payback 2 is one of the best arcade games on the mobile gaming platform. Mobile gamers can connect with other players and engage in huge gang battles.

From rocket car races to helicopter races, players can enjoy over fifty campaign events. The game also has hourly, daily, and weekly challenges that mobile gamers can participate in.

4) Vegas Crime Simulator

This open-world game will surely remind players of GTA Vice City due to its missions, vehicles, and overall ambiance. Mobile gamers will get the chance to explore Vegas in cool cars offered by the game that can be downloaded from here.

One of the unique aspects of the game is that players can choose which side (good or bad) they can be on. Mobile gamers can also equip their characters with special powers to make them superheroes.

5) New Gangster Crime

Players appreciate the exciting and dynamic gameplay of the title, so it has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store. Like the Rockstar Games title, players will have to take on the role of a daring gangster.

To capture new territories and unlock new game mechanics, players will have to complete various tasks. The game has been downloaded over a million times, and players can tap this link to install it on their Android devices.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar