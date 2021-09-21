5 best games like GTA 5 for smartphones with low RAM

GTA 5 is available on a wide range of platforms. Unfortunately, not on the mobile gaming ones. There are five GTA titles to choose from on Android and iOS platforms.

All GTA titles available on mobile devices need a high-end smartphone to run. Players who want to enjoy games like GTA 5 on devices with low RAM can take their pick from the options given below.

Titles like GTA 5 compatible with low RAM Android smartphones

1) Dude Theft War: Online FPS Sandbox Simulator BETA

This game will give players Minecraft and GTA 5 vibes with its pixelated graphics and crazy action. Players can click here to download it.

The sandbox game will provide the necessary guns to players for defeating their enemies. The game is clocking in on over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

2) Gunshot City

Gunshot City is an open-world, action-adventure game like GTA 5. Players can take part in vehicle-specific missions like Police Patrol, firefighters, and more.

Players can complete Arcade Challenges to earn in-game money. The game will provide a good arsenal of weapons to execute these challenges.

3) Los Angeles Crimes

Players can enjoy exploring places in the maps offered by this title like they did in GTA 5. Not only can they play, but they can also create exciting worlds that other players can enjoy.

Players can enjoy this game in both first-person and third-person modes. To download, players can click here.

4) MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Mobile gamers are free to roam around the open-world map like they did in GTA 5. The map covers an area of 10 square kilometers.

The action-adventure game offers over 40 types of cars that players can cruise around in. Players can click here to download the title.

5) New Gangster Crime

New Gangster Crime assigns missions to players that they can complete. Upon successful completion, they can earn in-game money by buying accessories.

Mobile gamers get to lead the life of a daring gangster, like in GTA 5. The essential resources needed for survival can be retrieved from different places in the map.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen