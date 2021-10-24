5 best games to play before GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA has established the modern open-world genre with GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. These titles have, in turn, allowed other developers to bring some fantastic games to the genre.

These games have greatly varied the open-world genre involving crime, humor, police chase, portraying different cultures, and whatnot. Players get immersed in the stories of these games as they get to know about different characters and their backstories.

Until the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition gets released, players can experience some of the best open-world titles given in the list below, which are similar to the theme of Grand Theft Auto.

Top 5 games that players should try before the remastered GTA trilogy releases

5) Just Cause 3

Developer - Avalanche Studios

Just Cause 3 is an open-world game based on action and adventure, played from a third-person perspective. The game is set on a fictional Mediterranean island with a lot of caverns and buildings for the player to explore.

A Civil War is taking place in the game. The General is trying to take over the place, while a mercenary is returning to its homeland in order to restore freedom to the people. Players are provided with various tools to traverse the game’s environment, including the iconic grappling hook.

4) Saints Row: The Third (Remastered)

Developer - Deep Silver Volition

Saints Row 3 is also an action-adventure game sharing an essence similar to GTA. It’s the third installment of the Saints Row series, with a remastered version being released for the same in May this year.

It’s an open-world game played from a third-person perspective, and the series is said to be GTA on drugs. Players use heavy guns and hoverjets to navigate the map. The game is filled with action, insane missions, and heavy character customization.

3) Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Developer - United Front Games

This game is an action-adventure game played from a third-person perspective. Players get to control a Chinese-American police officer who went undercover to take down a street gang organization, often compared to the GTA Trilogy games.

The game has three types of experience points-based role-playing elements. Combat, different moves, and completing missions helps in XP gains. As players proceed further in the game, they can buy an increased number of safe houses to save their progress in.

2) Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Developer - Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is a role-playing game and is the eighth main release in the Yakuza series. Often compared to GTA, the game is very story-driven but smaller and less open but denser and packed with action.

Players take control of a new protagonist in the Yakuza series, going on a personal quest to become a hero. The game has both Japanese and English audio and is a unique take on the JRPG subgenre.

1) Grand Theft Auto 5

Developer - Rockstar Studios

One of the most iconic releases of the decade, GTA 5 has found a place in almost everybody’s gaming library. An action-adventure played from both third-person and first-person perspectives. The game follows three protagonists and their chaotic heists and missions.

Players get to use various weapons and explosives to fight enemies, loot banks, run, jump, and navigate the map. Like its previous installments, players get respawned at hospitals after dying. Their wanted levels also get increased in the form of stars when crimes are committed.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be released in December 2021. It will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Rockstar Games Launcher.

