5 best GTA 3 weapons you must try in the remastered Definitive Edition

GTA fans can't forget the first time they got to run around in a 3D GTA game firing their weapons. The game was very satisfying to play when it was first released. Even though the weapon selection was not as large as it is now in GTA Online, some of the guns remain favorites to this day.

This article will highlight 5 of the best weapons that players remember from GTA 3 and are looking forward to using again in the GTA 3: Definitive Edition.

GTA 3 had the original 3D weapons

The GTA Community will always remember all the GTA 3 weapons. Below are 5 honorable mentions for some of the best weapons in the game.

1) Shotgun

Blast 'em! (Image via Sportskeeda)

After getting used to firing the pistol in GTA 3, the players would "level-up" to use the shotgun. It was a great weapon to blast away attackers, especially from close range. The bad guys never stood a chance.

Fans can't wait to see a newer version of this weapon in the Trilogy and see all that it can do. How will the animations look? Will the range be improved? These are just a couple of the questions that fans are really looking forward to getting answered.

2) Flamethrower

Burn baby, burn (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA players had never expected such a devastating weapon to be in GTA 3, but were more than happy to have it. The flamethrower was definitely the most intimidating weapon that Claude could wield in the game.

Surely the fire and damage effects will be updated and spectacular to see in the re-mastered edition. It is one of several fan-favourite weapons that have stood the test of time in the GTA franchise.

3) Rocket Launcher

The big bang (Image via Sportskeeda)

In GTA 5, players are used to using the homing launcher to dispatch enemies in moving vehicles. However, back in 2001, Claude had to use a much simpler version of a rocket launcher which did not have the same targeting abilities.

However, with the new GTA 5 style controls, targeting should no longer be a problem. At least that's what the GTA Community thinks. Fans only have to wait until the remastered game drops on November 11 to find out more.

4) Uzi

IMI Micro-Uzi 9mm (Image via Sportskeeda)

This simple micro-uzi was modeled after the IMI Micro-Uzi 9mm. In real life and in GTA 3 it is a reliable go-to weapon. Players cannot wait to use it again like it was the first time ever. Being a high speed/high damage gun, its no wonder that it has made an appearance in every game since GTA 3.

Players are looking forward to using this classic compact machine gun once again in the new Trilogy. Especially with the upgraded features that the remaster is sure to bring.

5) M-16

Reliable semi-automatic (Image via Sportskeeda)

This classic semi-automatic rifle from GTA 3 was a great weapon to use to mow down enemies. It remains one of the best weapons to use when assaulting an enemy base with lots of soldiers inside.

Players can't wait to see its new performance in the GTA 3 Trilogy: Definitive Edition. With new controls, mechanics, and animations in the remaster, the weapon is sure to build a greater name for itself.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan