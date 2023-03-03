5 best GTA 4 graphics mods for a true next-gen experience

As the most awaited game of the year, GTA 6 will usher in a new era of graphics in Rockstar's games and DLC content. Built on an enhanced version of the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine, i.e., RAGE, the game is built for next-gen devices to run smoother and more vibrant graphics programs.

Since older games like GTA IV were not built for next-gen consoles and PCs with higher specifications, players aren't able to have the graphics experience that they did in later titles, like GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Despite the absence of high-end graphics in the game, GTA 4 has access to a vast range of graphics mods made available through the sustaining modding community of Grand Theft Auto games.

5 best graphics mods in GTA IV to create next-gen quality and experience

1) iCEnhancer 3.0 Natural

The Natural version of the iCEnhancer graphics mod was created as an extended custom preset for Grand Theft Auto 4. Its main purpose is to make the graphic quality more natural, less dark, and more vibrant.

In the latest version update of the mod, the following improvements were made for better performance and gameplay:

Map improvements with added props/assets for better detail and depth

Improved prop models such as street/park lights and bus stops

Better general vehicle textures

Better blood textures

Graphic quality options

Reshade preset

Many more useful options

2) CryENB V3

CryENB V3 was last updated in 2014. Despite its old release date, the mod is still used to build better graphics mods for GTA IV. After applying it, players can boost the appearance of the game environment, vehicles, buildings, and NPCs.

With the CryENB mod, it seems as if the game has been re-engineered on the superior game engine, Unreal Engine 5. The changelog of the mod shows the following revisions in the mod:

Improved overall colors, sky, azimuth, sun & ELS

Reduced brightness

Added god rays option

Adjusted traffic lights

Adjustments to the archive

3) RealityIV 2.0

One of the most popular mods in GTA 4 is RealityIV. Known for its better shaders and reflections in-game, the mod enriches the game models by making them close to real. This is done with the help of signal processing and ray tracing algorithms implemented via the mod.

In its latest version (2.0), the mod has removed ENB, sweetfx, and graphics shaders. It has established itself as a time cycle mod that upgrades the graphics to the photorealistic mode by tweaking almost any time cycle modifier without altering the files or restarting GTA 4.

The mod also makes the weather cycle and systems more realistic and tasteful, and improves clouds and rain visuals.

4) 4K2K Allagga Graphics

As the mod name suggests, the 4K2K Allagga Graphics mod is designed to generate 4K quality model renders in the game. It was released as a texture pack for buildings and characters.

Since it's in its early stages, the mod is only able to improve the textures of buildings and characters. The mod creator has taken screenshots of the improved features on its source website and will be progressively redeveloping it for enhanced graphic capabilities in GTA 4.

5) Sweet Autumn

The Sweet Autumn mod in Grand Theft Auto 4 is a visual mod created by iiCriminnaaL 49. It focuses on enhancing colors in the game models. One of its most appreciated features is its sunsets, which truly capture the essence of Liberty City.

It improves atmospheric effects with high saturation, clarity, and smoothness. According to the mod creator, some adjustments were made in the mod:

The world’s vision has been improved to be clearer and smoother in all hours and weather.

The Far Clip has been increased and sunlight and shadows are no longer overly saturated.

Wind and fog have increased in their respective weathers.

The sky color during sunsets has been changed to orange and rainy nights are now black.

The sun and clouds have more realistic colors in all hours of every weather.

Water properties have been balanced and temperature degrees have been enhanced to be more realistic.

As time progresses and modern-day devices equip better hardware and graphics, GTA 4 mods will improve further, and perhaps one day, they will be able to compete with the best graphics mods in Grand Theft Auto 5 as well.

