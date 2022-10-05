5 best GTA+ benefits for GTA Online in October 2022

GTA Online players that run a nightclub will have a lot to look forward to with this month's GTA+ benefits. It's Halloween season right now, which means all the fun happens in the darkness of night.

Most of the GTA+ rewards this month will be geared towards nightclub activities. Of course, GTA Online players will also get some free spooky costumes to celebrate October.

GTA+ is an exclusive feature for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. If players are interested in paying $5.99 this month, here's a quick look at the best rewards in GTA Online.

GTA Online players will get the most out of these GTA+ benefits for October

5) Free Halloween gear

GTA+ Members on console will also unlock the "Gray Cracked Puppet" Mask, "Grimy Stitched" Mask, "Pumpkin Hoodie" and the "Mummy" special outfit. Log in to #GTAOnline to unlock the "Orange Tech Demon" mask.GTA+ Members on console will also unlock the "Gray Cracked Puppet" Mask, "Grimy Stitched" Mask, "Pumpkin Hoodie" and the "Mummy" special outfit. Log in to #GTAOnline to unlock the "Orange Tech Demon" mask.GTA+ Members on console will also unlock the "Gray Cracked Puppet" Mask, "Grimy Stitched" Mask, "Pumpkin Hoodie" and the "Mummy" special outfit. https://t.co/61tk7fZUB7

Halloween is fast approaching, which means players should get into the spirit of the season. GTA+ members will be given two creepy masks, a pumpkin hoodie, and a special mummy outfit. Masks can be very expensive in this game, so getting them for free is a welcome change.

If the player hasn't already, they should also get the free Orange Tech Demon Mask. They just need to log into GTA Online by October 5. Otherwise, the rest of the Halloween costumes are here to stay until the end of the month.

4) Extra nightclub upgrades

Nightclubs can be customized with various features to make it stand out. Some of this will even affect the overall gameplay.

GTA+ members should pay a visit to Maze Bank Foreclosures. If they run a nightclub, they can select free upgrades for custom light rigs and cargo storage. The latter option will be the most lucrative, since GTA Online players will have more room to buy and sell their products.

3) 2x rewards on Client Jobs

Client Jobs can be done from the main terminal inside a Terrorbyte. Paige Harris will offer special missions that can be done very quickly. Most of them will take anywhere from five to 10 minutes.

GTA Online players normally make good money with Client Jobs, but now they can make even more with GTA+ rewards. From now until the end of the month, they will earn twice the cash and reputation. The best part is that the Terrorbyte is a highly defensive vehicle, so players can protect themselves.

2) 3x nightclub warehouse production speed

GTA Online players often have to wait until their stock is full before they sell everything. With the Criminal Enterprises update, they can simply do it from a private session. They need to sell their product at full capacity if they want a major profit in this game.

With that in mind, GTA+ members can speed up this process with triple the warehouse production. This means that players can fully stock up on their products much earlier than anticipated. Nightclub warehouses will make a lot of money this month, so they should strike while the iron is hot.

1) Free Benefactor Terrorbyte

Every nightclub owner should have a Terrorbyte in stock. Rockstar even put it front and center in their GTA+ advertisements for this month. Normally, GTA Online players have to pay $1,375,000 for this expedition truck. However, it's completely free with the paid subscription program.

This heavily armored vehicle can take over 30 explosions. It's extremely durable and will serve the player well in public lobbies. They can even store their Oppressor Mk II here and upgrade it with better modifications.

Additionally, players can also use Client Jobs for extra cash rewards. The Terrorbyte will pay off in the long run, especially if one gets it for free.

