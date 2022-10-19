5 best GTA clones so far, ranked

The GTA world is like no other. It's a place where players can live the life of a gangster or take control of one and run their criminal empire. The popularity of this series is rooted in its unique gameplay and the numerous similar games that have spawned since the series became popular.

Players who are just fans of open-world games might sometimes find themselves craving something similar to Grand Theft Auto games, yet different as well. This is where alternate games come in handy, and the gaming industry is filled with such games.

This article lists titles from other studios that have successfully produced GTA-like games. These titles have achieved a fair bit of success. The rankings are based on the popularity and gameplay compared to the massive open-world universe produced by Rockstar Games.

GTA clones in 2022 are giving the mainstream title a run for its money

5) Scarface: The World Is Yours

The Grand Theft Auto series has always been inspired by mobster and gangster movies, so when Scarface: The World Is Yours was out, there were obvious comparisons. Released after Vice City and San Andreas, players found Scarface to be the best among other cloned games.

Scarface is an open-world game that looks strikingly similar to the early 3D Grand Theft Auto titles. Combat is also comparatively similar, with a noticeable difference in how players cannot harm civilians with weapons or vehicles. It's not as well-made as a Rockstar game, but it is a good choice for players looking for an alternative.

4) Cyberpunk

Cyberpunk 2077 opened to a forgetful experience with the many bugs and glitches that popped-up post-launch. However, the game has since fixed most of the issues and bugs and is now on the rise among gamers, with popularity and playtime increasing exponentially this year compared to the last few years.

Cyberpunk 2077's open-world gaming has taken a lot of inspiration from the Grand Theft Auto universe by bringing over many criminal elements. Players can still free-roam the expansive map, mess with the NPCs, murder them, get the cops chasing the players, and so on. Now is an excellent time for players to immerse in the game.

3) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is another popular game that is often compared with the GTA series of games. Although the expansive map of GTA 5 is a lot bigger than Sleeping Dogs, the game still has a lot in common, such as being able to drive any vehicle and destroy properties and an open world to free-roam.

Sleeping Dogs has an action-adventure crime story with a similar protagonist. Unlike GTA 5, which is more cynical and has a lot of satire, Sleeping Dogs might feel more serious and emotional, but all of that makes for an equally exciting game.

2) Saints Row

The Saints Row series is one of the best GTA clones while being arguably named the best competitor in Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto franchise. The first two games in the Saints Row series were similar to the Grand Theft Auto series, given their open-world structure and similar criminal themes.

GTA fans might continue playing the game. For gamers looking to be more creative in the open-world sandbox genre, Saints Row might offer ways that the Grand Theft Auto series can never pull off, making the game one of the best alternates.

1) Mafia

If not more, the Mafia series was at least just as equally popular compared to the Grand Theft Auto games. The game had equally engaging shootouts, organized criminals, and crime, with a lot of vehicles and chases all around. It's an easy choice for players looking for an alternate game similar to GTA games.

Mafia's story-based approach was distinct. Players familiar with the GTA series can easily get immersed in the storytelling and narration found in the game. Compelling storylines and open-world gaming can quickly remind players of the same experience found in old and new Grand Theft Auto games.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes