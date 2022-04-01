5 best GTA Online cars to buy this week after update (March 31 - Feb 6)

The latest weekly update for GTA Online came with discounts on several cars. Most of these are from the Los Santos Tuners DLC, and some of them are quite well-known. As such, players who don't own these cars should already attempt to buy them within this week.

This article picks five of the best cars that every car collector in GTA Online would love to own.

Some of the best cars in GTA Online that every player should look forward to buying this week

5) Grotti Turismo Classic

Unlike the other cars on this list, there's no discount on the Turismo Classic this week, nor can it be won as a Podium or Prize Ride. However, since the next-gen edition of GTA Online came out, the Turismo Classic has been one of the best choices for getting an HSW vehicle.

Among all the vehicles that can be upgraded at Hao's Special Works, the Turismo Classic is one of the most affordable. While there are cheaper alternatives, most of them aren't worth upgrading to. This car, after being retouched by Hao, scores a better lap time than the Karin S95.

The Grotti Turismo Classic is available at Legendary Motorsport for a starting price of $705,000, and the HSW upgrade costs $897,000.

4) Vapid Dominator GTT

The Dominator GTT is one of two muscle cars released as part of Los Santos Tuners. It is one of the coolest looking vehicles from the DLC and should be a permanent addition to any GTA Online player's garage. With the latest weekly update, the Dominator GTT is being sold at a 30% discount.

This brings its price down from $1,220,000 to $854,000. The discount also brings its Trade Price down from $915,000 to $640,500. Players can unlock the discounted Trade Prices for Los Santos Tuners vehicles at random. The Trade Price for a new vehicle is unlocked after every five Reputation Levels.

3) Annis Remus

The Annis Remus is frequently cited as one of the best cars from Los Santos Tuners. It boasts impressive performances for racing on diverse tracks, whether it's a track with multiple corners or one that runs along a straight line.

The car is also great for drifting, as many experts in the game have testified to its drifting capabilities. The Annis Remus is currently on a 30% discount, and hence, players can buy it for as low as $719,250. The regular price has been reduced to $959,000.

As a Los Santos Tuners car, players can unlock the Trade Price by upgrading their Reputation levels. This week, there's a 2x bonus for increasing Los Santos Car Meet Reputation through Tuner Races. GTA+ subscribers will get a 4x Reputation bonus through Street Races.

2) Pfister Growler

The Growler is one of the coolest looking cars in the game, as are most Pfister cars. It is one of the latest cars released as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC. Apart from its looks, it can also tear up the asphalt with its top speed of 121.5 mph.

This makes it the fastest car from Los Santos Tuners. This is the best time to buy the Growler, as it starts at $854,175 this week. The regular price for the Growler is $1,138,900 right now. Players can acquire the Growler from Legendary Motorsport.

1) Dinka Jester RR

The Jester RR is at a greater discount compared to other cars on this list. With a 40% discount, its Trade Price starts at $886,500 while its regular price is $1,182,000. While it's the most expensive car on this list, there are enough reasons to justify the price.

The Jester RR is the fastest car from the Los Santos Tuners DLC with a top speed of 125 mph. It is available from Legendary Motorsport, and its design is based on the Toyota Supra MK5. This makes it quite an appealing car to have, and every GTA Online player would love to collect it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

