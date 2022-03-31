GTA Online weekly update for March 31, 2022

The last GTA Online weekly update for March has just arrived, and on the last day of the month. There are cash and RP bonuses on multiple game modes and missions, log-in rewards, and plenty of cars for sale.

Lamar missions, Bunker sell missions, Special Cargo, and more provide 2x bonuses this week. Meanwhile, the reputation system introduced in Los Santos Tuners is getting attention again as players get 2x bonuses in Tuner races. The subscription service bonuses have also arrived, as players with a subscription will get a 3x reputation for Street Races.

Here are all the details players need to know about today's update.

GTA Online weekly update brings log-in rewards, 2x bonuses, discounts, and membership benefits

Prize Ride: Itali GTO (Top 3 in 5 LS Car Meet Races)

HSW Ride: Turismo Classic (PS5 & Xbox Series)



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Lamar Missions

- Select Survivals

- Bunker Sell Missions

- Special Cargo



2x Rep on Tuner Races (4x on Street Races for GTA+)

New Podium Vehicle

Annis Savestra (resale value of $594,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Grotti Itali GTO (Top 3 in 5 Los Santos Car Meet Races)

New Test Track Vehicles

Bravado Buffalo S

Pfister Growler

Declasse Stallion

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Grotti Turismo Classic

Bonus GTA$ and RP

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Lamar Missions

Select Survivals

Bunker Sell Missions

Special Cargo

Bonus Reputation (Los Santos Car Meet)

Tuner Races - 2x Reputation

Street Races - 4x Reputation (exclusive to GTA+ members)

- All White Square Shades



30% Off High-End Apartments



40% Off

- Jester RR ($1,182,000 - $886,500)

Rewards

All White Square Shades - Unlocked on logging in

Discounts

50% off on the following:

Assault and Carbine Rifles (+Weapons Components)

40% off on the following:

Dinka Jester RR ($886,500 - $1,182,000)

30% off on the following:

All High-End Apartments

Vapid Dominator GTT ($640,500 - $854,000)

Pfister Growler ($854,175 - $1,138,900)

Declasse Impaler ($174,650 - $232,285)

Annis Remus ($719,250 - $959,000)

Vulcar Warrener HKR ($661,500 - $882,000)

GTA+ looks disappointing so far

Many players have been looking forward to today's update owing to Rockstar's recent announcement of a subscription. This service is supposed to provide some exclusive benefits to members, but today's update only brings one. This is the 4x reputation bonus on Street Races from the Los Santos Tuners update.

As expected, players are feeling a bit confused as to why the membership is offering such a lackluster reward. In the meantime, all players, including those on last-gen consoles, as well as those with a paid membership, can gain 2x cash and RP quite easily this week.

Bunker sell missions and Special Cargo missions are quite popular among players, while Survival mode is also played rather frequently. Hence, Rockstar has provided a great money-making opportunity to both new and old players alike.

