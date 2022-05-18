5 best GTA Online early investments in 2022

Since its release, GTA Online has been filled with tons of stuff that players grind for every day. It gives them the freedom of choice to play the game at their own pace.

After a couple of early missions that serve as a tutorial, it's up to players to choose what they want to do next or how they want to proceed from there. Whether it's a property or a vehicle for a ride, it's always a struggle to decide which one would be the best investment, especially for beginners.

Here are the five best early investments players should make in GTA Online in 2022.

Top 5 early investments in GTA Online

5) Office

The Offices and Executive Offices have been a part of GTA Online since 2016 and have been updated ever since. This is one of the first and foremost investments that players must make in the game's early stages. One of the cheapest offices in the game, Maze Bank West, is available to purchase for $1,000,000 from Dynasty 8 Executive website.

Purchasing an office gives players access to register themselves as the CEO, which allows them to access special missions. Players should access the SecureServ network from the CEO desk in such offices from where they can access these special missions:

Vehicle cargo

Special Cargo

Special Vehicle

4) Warehouse

Warehouses are properties available for purchase once players register as CEO. These are other properties that players must buy after getting an Office. It allows players to initiate Buy and Sell missions such as Special Cargo and Vehicle Cargo missions and start their daily income.

In the buy/sell crates business, players can easily make a huge chunk of money depending on the warehouse storage size:

Small 16/16 is $240,000 for $15,000 per crate.

Medium 42/42 is $735,000 for $17,500 per crate.

Large 111/111 is $2,220,000 for $20,000 per crate.

One of the cheapest and most recommended warehouses for beginners is the Convenience Store Lockup. It is available to purchase for $250,000.

3) Apartment

Apartments are safehouses purchasable in GTA Online that come with a garage to store vehicles. This is yet another necessary investment that players must make in the game's early stages. It is a place where players can rest and respawn safely without any worry of getting respawned at a random location. Players can also store their personal vehicles in the garage.

There are three tiers of Apartments available in the game:

Low-end Apartments

Medium Apartments

High-end Apartments

One of the most recommended and budget-friendly Apartments can be purchased for $80,000 to $121,000 from Dynasty 8 in the game.

2) Kuruma (Armored)

Karin Kuruma (Armored) is a 4-door armored sedan available in the open world of GTA Online. The car has bulletproof panels on the roof and cabin, protective frames over the lights, and bullet resistance windows. It protects players inside the vehicle as a bullet shot through the narrow panels won't damage players' health to an extent. The vehicle is also immune to crash deformation, which prevents the wheels from getting locked from any crashes.

Karin Kuruma is powered by a twin-cam straight-six engine with a 6-speed gearbox which allows it to reach a maximum of 147mph top speed. It can also be driven off-road if needed as it retains strong traction.

All these features and stats make the car a must-have for players as an early investment that assists them in completing missions/heists with ease.

1) Kosatka

RUNE Kosatka is a large nuclear-powered submarine equipped with guided missiles. This vehicle is of utmost necessity as an early investment because it allows players to initiate the Cayo Perico Heist.

The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the best heists available for players where they get a chance to make massive rewards even when playing solo. Despite all the activities and businesses available for passive income, this heist still tops the list. It requires players to get the Kosatka submarine and prepare for the heist by completing several prep missions.

Upon successfully completing the heist, players can easily earn millions in GTA Online. This is a must-try for every player in the early stages.

There are many things players can purchase in the open world of Los Santos, but only the right thing at the right time will give them a boost in their daily hustle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

