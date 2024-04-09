5 best GTA Online helicopters that should return in GTA 6

GTA Online helicopters offer a range of features and are among the best vehicles in the Grand Theft Auto series. Interestingly, some of them have already been spotted in the GTA 6 trailer, but there are a few more that will likely be added to that list. Their presence might help with story mode missions or even with various online activities, like they currently do.

This article takes a look at five of the best GTA Online helicopters that should return in GTA 6. Needless to say, this list won't include any of GTA Online helicopters that have already been confirmed to be returning in the sequel.

FH-1 Hunter and other GTA Online helicopters that should return in GTA 6

1) Western Company Annihilator Stealth

The Western Company Annihilator Stealth is a menacing weaponized GTA Online helicopter that seems to have been based on the Stealth prototype of the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk. This four-blade chopper can fit six players and shoot missiles.

The Western Company Annihilator Stealth also features a Stealth Mode that, when enabled, prevents it from showing up on enemy radars. It is capable of achieving a top speed of 149.00 mph (239.79 km/h). It goes without saying that such abilities make it worthy of a comeback in GTA 6.

2) Akula

The Akula is quite like the previous entry in terms of utility as it also boasts a Stealth Mode and the ability to shoot missiles. That said, it is faster than the Annihilator Stealth. It can go as fast as 157.25 mph (253.07 km/h), per expert GTA Online vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322, and can be equipped with bombs.

Its design is a bit different as well, as it is seemingly inspired by the Boeing–Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanch and the Kamov Ka-50 "Black Shark" choppers from real life.

3) FH-1 Hunter

The FH-1 Hunter, which seems to be a blend of the Boeing–Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche, AH-64, and the RAH-66 Comanche, has a long history in the GTA series. It has appeared in classic titles like GTA Vice City, Vice City Stories, San Andreas, and even Liberty City Stories.

Since Vice City is set to return in GTA 6's map, it would be great to see the FH-1 Hunter dominate its skies once again. That said, the vehicle also has utilities that justify a return, such as a 141.50 mph (227.72 km/h) top speed and the ability to shoot missiles. It also allows the installation of bombs, countermeasures, and a turret.

4) Nagasaki Havok

The Nagasaki Havok is one of the more unique GTA Online helicopters, thanks to its highly compact design that is seemingly based on the Heli-Sport CH-7. It is quick and can hit a great top speed of 154.25 mph (248.24 km/h). Furthermore, its design allows it to fit in tight spaces, which isn't possible with other bulkier choppers in the game.

Notably, this GTA Online helicopter can be fitted with a minigun that deals a decent amount of damage. The Nagasaki Havok could be an interesting option to explore Leonida, but neither the GTA 6 leaks nor the official trailer has hinted at its return in the sequel yet.

5) Buckingham Swift Deluxe

The Buckingham Swift Deluxe is for those who want to live a life of luxury in GTA Online. It has a gold and black color scheme that looks impressive and a leek design that resembles the AgustaWestland AW109 and the Bell 222 to some extent.

This GTA Online helicopter isn't weaponized but is the fastest out of all the aircraft on this list, thanks to a 157.75 mph (253.87 km/h) top speed. Therefore, it should be available as an option to those who want to live a luxurious life in Vice City in GTA 6.

