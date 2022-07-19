5 best GTA Online missions for solo money-making in 2022

There are many missions that GTA Online players can do to earn a ton of money. Unfortunately, many of them require a crew to complete the mission or at least finish without facing any major difficulties along the way.

This is where solo missions become very important as they help players with earning cash without constantly relying on a crew. They have also become pretty popular in the community over the years as GTA Online has provided players with many different types of such missions that they can participate in.

This variety can easily get overwhelming as players already doing these missions alone can easily choose the ones that are not suited for them. To aid them with their search, this article will recommend five of the best solo missions they can do to earn a lot of money in GTA Online.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 best missions for solo players trying to earn money in GTA Online

5) No smoking

This mission is given to the GTA protagonist by Lamar Davis. During it, Lamar tells the player about several Vagos members who have taken a hauler load of Redwood cigarettes and are holding it at the El Burro Heights train yard.

So, the player basically has to steal the Hauler from there and bring it to a depot in La Puerta. However, players need to keep in mind that if the Tanker gets destroyed, the mission will automatically fail, even if their lives don't run out. With No Smoking, players can easily earn $19,800.

4) Dish the Dirt

Gerald gives this GTA Online mission is given to players. He reveals that the Vagos are dealing cocaine with a seasoned, nameless drug gang at the Radio Telescope Array in the Grand Senora Desert, and he wants players to go there and steal the drugs.

Players will need to stand back and snipe at each of the participating gangsters as they will be well-armed with sniper rifles. They might also have to pursue an enemy in a car since one of them could use a Cavalcade to flee from the area.

Players then need to bring the narcotics to Gerald's residence, but many Vagos might pursue them, so they have to either eliminate the enemies or escape from them. Players can earn around $20,700 from completing this mission.

3) Wet Work

Wet Workers is a mission given to GTA Online players by Ron Jakowski, in which they need to go to a jetty near Paleto Cove where The Lost MC are guarding a boatload of meth. The players must then eliminate The Lost MC, seize their boat, and transport it to the dock on the Alamo Sea's northern side.

More motorcyclists will fire at the boat down Raton Canyon's gravel roads. Players also need to also eliminate them to complete the mission. By doing all of this, they will be rewarded with a maximum payout of $21,300.

2) Chopper Tail

This is one of Trevor Philips' contact missions that players can do solo. It begins with one of Trevor's meth laboratories being a subject of a police investigation, and although Trevor is unsure which one it is, he is aware that a police helicopter is traveling from the northeast to the lab.

So, players need to wait at a viewpoint on top of a hill in Senora National Park, just south of Sandy Shores, the until the chopper arrives. Meanwhile, Ron has prepared a few dune buggies that players will have to operate and then follow the helicopter to the meth lab when it appears.

After arriving at the meth lab in Great Chaparral, they must take out a squad of LSPD police who are inspecting the scene before stealing equipment from Granger's backseat.

Finally, the equipment must be delivered to Trevor's trailer while a female officer stationed on Joshua Road will try to intercept and pursue them transporting the Granger. Players can earn over $22,200 by completing this mission.

1) Stock and Shares

Lester Crest gives this GTA Online mission to players. He tells them that a stock transaction has been conducted in a warehouse near the port, and Merryweather has been hired to obtain the paperwork.

Therefore, players need to reach that location and take out all of the Merryweather security guards and gain entry to the office housing the safe.

They will then need to crack the safe and get the briefcase to Lester while protecting themselves from the Merryweather guards. Completing this mission will reward players with $22,220.

