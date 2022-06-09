List of Gerald Contact Missions in GTA Online

Gerald has 20 Contact Missions in GTA Online, most of which are designed with beginners in mind. Due to their ease of access, plenty of players enjoy grinding them. However, blindly accepting a random job from Gerald might not always give one what they want.

Thus, it's useful to know which missions are from Gerald and which aren't. It's especially relevant, given that his Contact Missions regularly get featured by Rockstar Games in various event weeks. The bonus cash and RP can go a long way for new players seeking to earn enough money to get a Kosatka or some other valuable yet expensive item.

Every Gerald Contact Mission in GTA Online

This is the advertisement that Rockstar usually uses on new event weeks (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of every Contact Mission that Gerald can give to players in GTA Online:

Chumash and Grab Deal Breaker Death Metal Dish the Dirt Flood in the LS River Gassed Up Hard Labor Hit 'Em Up Last Play - Bad Companies Last Play - Deal With It Last Play - End Product Last Play - Fast Peddling Last Play - Go Figure Last Play - Make Ends Meat Learning the Ropes Meth'd Up No Hay Bronca Pier Pressure Violent Duct War and Pieces

All of these Contact Missions except Chumash and Grab can be done solo. Chumash and Grab require two to four players. Apart from that, several of these missions are unlocked very early on in a player's playthrough of the game, often being unlocked before Rank 20.

Related note about Pier Pressure & Training Strength

Pier Pressure is a popular Contact Mission for new players to train Strength. The pier where the mission takes place spawns many pedestrians there, and players cannot obtain any Wanted Level regardless of what they do.

There is no time limit to the mission, so choosing to ignore the initial mission prompt just to punch some civilians is a great way for new GTA Online players to boost their Strength stat.

How to choose a specific Job

An example of what it would look like in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

New GTA Online players don't have to go to Gerald's location on the map to get these Jobs. Instead, they can choose to do the following:

Pause the game to see the in-game pause menu. Head to Online. Select Quick Join. Select Play Job. Select Rockstar Created. Select Missions. Select the relevant mission that you wish to do.

If the player wants to do Gerald's Contact Missions because of the event week, they can pay attention to the GTA$ and RP icons that appear on the top right of each mission image. Some event weeks have multiple different bonuses, but this tip should still help new players who simply wish to grind missions for money and RP.

Keep in mind that one can also bookmark specific jobs that they like in GTA Online. Doing so will help one access them more quickly, as there is a section for finding one's bookmarked jobs.

