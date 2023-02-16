5 best GTA Online’s Downtown Cab Co. Taxi collections from Rockstar Games’ latest Community Showcase

Rockstar Games recently unveiled a new GTA Online Community Showcase featuring several photos of Downtown Cab Co. and its Taxis. Rockstar Games has stated the following in their Newswire post about this topic:

"With the recent addition of Taxi Work, the GTA Online community has been taking part in this time-honored vocation, and here are just a few of our favorite examples of their adventures chronicling the cabbie life."

Apart from that, the only important text left in that Newswire article was a reminder on how to get the Classique Broadway livery, which players can acquire by completing 50 total fares in Taxi Work.

Some credits for the fan-made submissions will also be provided in this article.

Five great Downtown Cab Co. Taxi photos from Rockstar Game's latest GTA Online Community Showcase

1) @Clandestiine02's rainy Del Perro Pier

The Community Showcase photos provided in the latest Rockstar Games Newswire merely post a picture and its source. Strangely, this image by @Clandestiine02 redirected players to the Twitter user's account, not the original Tweet of the image.

Nonetheless, the original source can be seen above for those curious. The look has a Halloween-esque esthetic attached to it while highlighting the beauty of GTA Online's graphics at its best.

The photo has a more somber look than some of the upcoming images.

2) @PAPATERA7's Taxi Work

This photo shows a bustling scene where plenty of players and Taxis are in front of Downtown Cab Co. Many players enjoyed this line of work, especially since there were a few weeks that gave them bonus rewards.

The pay isn't particularly great, yet driving pedestrians to their destinations was a breath of fresh air compared to the usual GTA Online content. The Taxi Work logo is also placed in the middle, which helps make the image look like an impressive ad.

3) @tyura389's Taxi Custom

Another nice photo displayed in the GTA Online Community Showcase features the Taxi Custom. The vehicle comes from the Arena War content and is eligible for use in regular Taxi Work jobs.

There aren't too many players who own it when compared to the regular Taxi. The red paint job is neat, especially since players cannot customize Pegasus vehicles.

4) @XermZander's jump

This photo is an impressive action shot where @XermZander drives his Taxi into the air, leaving a noticeable dust trail behind. The vehicle looks beat up, showing off the recklessness often associated with such jobs. He might not safely drive pedestrians to their destination, but he's saving time.

On a related note, don't forget to complete ten Stunt Jumps while attempting to complete these fares, as it will unlock the Willard Eudora's Downtown Cab Co. livery. The only other reward not previously mentioned in this listicle is the Taxi Trade Price. It can be unlocked by completing ten consecutive fares.

5) @godzilla_eminem's nighttime Vinewood Boulevard

A few more interesting photos were shown in Rockstar Games' latest Community Showcase. The final one is by @godzilla_eminem. It is a simple shot of a Taxi at Vinewood Boulevard in the evening.

The bright lights and natural darkness during the night look appealing, making the image worthy of a Newswire post by Rockstar Games. Interestingly, the textures on the ground are of low quality. However, one should remember that this is a 2013 video game, after all.

Rockstar Games occasionally highlights fans' photos in their Community Showcases. This week's post was about GTA Online's Taxi Work.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

