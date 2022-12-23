5 best GTA Online vehicles to get 2x rewards by racing this week

GTA Online players should consider driving the right vehicle if they want to earn double on races this week.

From now until December 28, GTA Online races will offer twice the usual cash and reputation. This works for Rockstar Created, Rockstar Verified, and Community Series Races. Win or lose, all players will earn double the rewards for the rest of the week.

Of course, winners get a larger payout in GTA Online, which means there's a big incentive to cross the finish line before anybody else. In no particular order, here's a look at some of the better racing vehicles that can be used this week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players should consider using the following vehicles for races

5) Benefactor LM87 ($2,915,000 at Legendary Motorsport)

Endurance race cars have an important place in GTA Online. The LM87 can take several hits, which means players can recover from crashes and make a potential comeback. According to YouTuber Broughy1322, it's a really fast vehicle with a top speed of 128.50 miles per hour.

The LM87 also offers very precise handling for the sharpest corners. It can be a real difference-maker in most races, especially when drivers are dealing with inexperienced competitors.

4) Grotti Turismo Classic ($705,000 at Legendary Motorsport)

Sports classics also deserve some love in GTA Online. The Turismo Classic is compatible with HSW upgrades, which means it can go from 120.75 miles per hour to 150.50 miles per hour. Of course, it should be noted that some races disable this feature entirely, so players should keep that in mind.

The Turismo Classic has quick acceleration, a lightweight design, and stellar handling. The car is particularly good when going up against sports classics and holds up extremely well for a relatively old vehicle.

3) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag ($976,000 at Legendary Motorsport)

Motorcycle lovers will definitely appreciate the Hakuchou Drag. As the name suggests, it's perfect for drag races when it's fully upgraded. It also boasts a top speed of 126.50 when going in a straight line. Players can bring it up to 157.50 with HSW upgrades, but not every race accepts these modifications.

GTA Online players will be able to make sharp turns with the Hakuchou Drag when they need to. With that in mind, they can use it on race tracks that have a lot of corners. With enough practice, it won't take long to leave competitors in the dust, especially with the fast acceleration of the Hakuchou Drag.

2) Bravado Buffalo STX ($2,150,000 at Southern S.A. Super Autos)

The Buffalo STX is a welcome addition to the muscle class. It can rival sports cars with a top speed of 126.25 miles per hour and stands out in every single performance category. It's also very stable and won't lose any friction when cornering at ridiculous speeds.

GTA Online players can also upgrade the Buffalo STX with Imani Tech features. While it's not particularly relevant for racing, it does give the vehicle utility in other situations in the game.

1) Grotti Itali GTO ($1,965,000 at Legendary Motorsport)

Every GTA Online player should have the Itali GTO in their personal garage. The combination of braking power and fast acceleration really helps deal with a top speed of 127.75 miles per hour. Even if the player is falling behind, their vehicle can easily make a comeback in most races.

The Itali GTO also has a really strong grip, so it handles well in most situations. It's a strong contender among the best sports cars in the entire game. Players shouldn't be surprised that it's been a staple for years now.

