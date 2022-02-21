5 best GTA San Andreas mods for PC in February 2022

Modding GTA San Andreas is something that PC gamers have been doing for over 17 years. Over the years, countless mods have improved the player experience or simply made for great entertainment value. This year, there have already been plenty of new mods that allow players to experience the classic game with new and upgraded features.

Here's a look at five great mods that gamers should try out in GTA San Andreass in February 2022.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

GTA San Andreas has some of the best mods in 2022

The video above showcases some of the best mods now available for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Many of the same mods are available for the game's original version on PC.

5. Spider-Man Mod

GTA San Andreas Spider-Man mods that are available for players to try in 2022 are astounding. Some people even think that the web-swinging mechanics might be better in GTA than actual Spider-Man games.

The video above shows the player using the mod to swing around San Fierro, stick to cars, and even use his web powers to pull NPCs out of their vehicles.

There are a number of equally impressive superhero mods available online for gamers to try out in February 2022. The best Spider-Man mod comes complete with multiple skins, including Venom and Carnage.

Download the Spider-Man mod here

4. HD Weapons Mod

The authors of the HD weapons mod have spent a lot of time and care in making San Andreas' weapons shine. The creator has replaced every weapon in GTA San Andreas with its newest counterpart from the HD universe. Also accompanying these new and improved weapons is a soundboard with updated effects for gunfire and reloading.

Not only do the weapons look spectacular and more realistic in the game, but so do their icons. Additionally, the flames from the spent ammunition and gunfire look far more realistic coming from these weapons in full HD.

Download the HD Weapons mod here

3. Parkour Mod

The latest Parkour mod that can be downloaded for San Andreas is truly incredible. The mod adds a sense of Assassin's Creed to CJ's life with up to 60 tricks including handsprings, the corkscrew, full twists, and much more.

GTA fans will enjoy using this mod in the game as it opens up many traversal possibilities and showcases how CJ can pull off some impressive parkour stunts.

Download the Parkour mod here

2. Tuning Mod

The Tuning Mod shown in the video above is perfect for all gearheads who love to play GTA games. This mod allows gamers to play GTA San Andreas with the added feature of modifying the classic vehicles.

Fans of GTA San Andreas will be very excited to learn that the latest Tuning mod available offers more features than Los Santos Customs in GTA Online. With the amount of extra detail in skins and extra items to add to vehicles, this mod makes customizing cars feel more like an episode of P*mp My Ride.

Download the Tuning mod here

1. GTA United Mod

This mod feels like it has given GTA fans the game they always wanted by combining the maps of Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas. The GTA United mod allows gamers to play as CJ and visit maps from previous games in the series while playing GTA San Andreas. The mod also comes with a few new side missions that have never been available before.

Players will also find that Vice City is still set in the 80s, and Liberty City is still set in 2001, allowing gamers to effectively time-travel in the GTA universe. This truly is the best mod to try in February 2022.

Download GTA United mod here

Edited by Danyal Arabi