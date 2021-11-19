5 best safe points in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition offers a good selection of reliable safehouses, which players should definitely use.

Safehouses are a staple of the series since they allow users to save and resupply themselves. If they find enough hidden collectibles, gamers can even spawn weapons at their safehouses. They will likely visit these sites repeatedly as they progress through the game.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has the largest number of safehouses in the remastered trilogy. Some offer excellent benefits, especially if players play their cards right. These safehouses will come in handy as they make their way through the remastered game.

Five must-use save points in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

5) Hashbury Safehouse

The Hashbury Safehouse is one of the few save points on this list that requires payment. GTA San Andreas players can buy it for $40,000. However, it must be done after the mission, "Are You Going to San Fierro?"

One of the main benefits is the massive garage. It's one of the bigger ones for a regular safehouse, so users can store up to four different vehicles.

4) Doherty Garage

This is yet another reliable save point in the San Fierro area of GTA San Andreas. Gamers will regularly use this run-down station during their time here.

It offers garage storage for a total of four vehicles. There is also a repair shop nearby, which can be helpful in vehicle customization. If users collect 50 snapshots, the following weapons will spawn here:

Shotgun

Micro SMG

Sniper Rifle

Grenades

Like the Hashbury safehouse, this save point is available after the mission, "Are You Going to San Fierro?"

3) Four Dragons Casino

Las Venturas is the final unlockable region in GTA San Andreas. This save point is available after the mission "Learning to Fly".

One of the last free save points is the Four Dragons Casino. Gamers will need to use it for the casino heist missions.

The Four Dragons Casino has weapons all over the place, such as a sniper rifle on the rooftop. Players can also collect 50 Horseshoes to spawn the following:

M4

MP5

Satchel Charges

Combat Shotgun

It's also a great save point if users want to gamble. They can enter through the main doors and try out their luck on various card games and slot machines.

2) Johnson House

Carl Johnson is a man of humble beginnings in GTA San Andreas. His iconic safehouse is one of the most recognizable save points in the entire series. Players feel at home when they are in Grove Street.

They can also spawn some powerful weapons here. Users will receive the following if they find all 50 Spray tags:

AK-47

Sawn-Off Shotgun

Molotov Cocktails

TEC 9

A Hydra and Rhino tank also spawns here after 100% completion.

1) Verdant Meadows Airfield

Without a doubt, the Verdant Meadows Airfield is a very useful save point. The $80,000 price tag is easily worth the purchase. It offers a large hangar that can store the biggest vehicles. Better yet, several flying vehicles also spawn here, including the famous jetpack.

Best of all, Area 69 is right nearby for gamers to steal military equipment. GTA San Andreas users will get to make the most out of this save point.

