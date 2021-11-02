5 best GTA Vice City missions that will look better in Definitive Edition 

GTA fans don't know where to start when it comes to choosing the best missions from Vice City as there were so many difficult and impressive missions in the original. Whether it's fans new to the franchise who've heard about some of the more legendary missions in the game or those who've already played them, everyone's looking forward to being Tommy Vercetti in the Definitive Edition.

This article looks at five of the best missions from GTA Vice City that will look and play better in the Definitive Edition.

Note: The list is based on the writer's preferences.

GTA Vice City: 5 best missions

Some GTA players think that the best missions are the hardest ones. That's what we've gone with in this list, picking five of the most challenging and rewarding missions from Vice City.

1) Death Row

Tommy goes to the junkyard next to the port to save Lance Vance from their enemies. Remembered as a hard mission in the game, the Definitive Edition should give players a much better experience. Graphical updates along with the addition of the weapon wheel to the Trilogy will make this mission look much better, and hopefully, it'll be a bit easier too.

2) The Driver

Considered one of the toughest missions in the game, Tommy tries to recruit a driver called Hilary. With improved graphics and hopefully improved driving controls and vehicle mechanics, players will be looking forward to racing the Sentinel against the Sabre Turbo again in this mission.

3) Naval Engagement

GTA fans might remember this mission where Tommy had to kill all the enemy Haitians at the location and steal briefcases full of cash and drugs to return to Umberto. In the Definitive Edition, players will get to pilot a boat and experience water physics which are expected to be far better than in the original game.

4) Bomb's Away

On this mission for Auntie Poulet, Tommy is drugged and sent to kill the Cuban enemies and interrupt their drug-running operation by destroying their fast-boats with the remote RC Baron airplane. This was the first time that GTA players got to fly it, and it was much easier than in the GTA San Andreas mission "Supply Lines".

5) The Job

"The Job" mission was one of the GTA franchise's first and most well-thought-out bank heists. GTA Online players will be especially excited to retry the re-mastered heist from the older game to see how it measures up against the Fleeca Job in GTA 5. Obviously, the GTA 5 graphics win, but fans are still hoping for an improved version of the mission in the Definitive Edition.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee