5 best Halloween-themed mods for GTA San Andreas

Halloween celebrations have already begun, and GTA fans are experiencing some spooky activities in Grand Theft Auto Online. While Rockstar Games is unlikely to provide Halloween updates for its previous titles, San Andreas fans can still bring a horror vibe to their game with the help of mods.

The GTA San Andreas modding community has created a plethora of mods for players to experience the ghastly occasion in the 3D title. Released in 2004, San Andreas has become a cult classic, and the past 18 years have given modders plenty of time to introduce aspects that were previously missing from the original.

This article lists the five best Halloween-themed mods for GTA San Andreas that will send shivers down your spine this festive season. The first four can be found on the GTAinside website.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 GTA San Andreas mods for a spooky Halloween experience

1) Defeat Ghost Rider

What could be more terrifying than being pursued by the mighty Ghost Rider? TommyV5's Defeat Ghost Rider mod makes Carl "CJ" Johnson's life a living hell. The mod includes a fully functional Ghost Rider with all his abilities and skills.

Ghost Rider is extremely powerful, and killing him requires considerable effort. GTA San Andreas players cannot defeat the antihero while he is in a vehicle. He has to be outside the car for at least ten seconds to become vulnerable.

However, Ghost Rider will unleash his full fury on players during those ten seconds. He is capable of performing Hellfire Chain, powerful shotgun fire, hurling fireballs, penitent stares, spitting bullets, destroying all vehicles, and flying people into the sky.

2) Ryder Ghost Attack CJ

We all know the fate of Lance Wilson, aka Ryder, in GTA San Andreas. If not, well, here is a spoiler. Ryder betrays CJ, and the latter kills him during the mission Pier 69. Modder adiezmod97 has created a patch that can resurrect Ryder as a ghost in the game.

The mod grants CJ access to Ryder's home, allowing him to explore the entire building. However, a ghostly Ryder may spook you and try to kill you. Since he is already dead, players will have a difficult time defeating him. Ryder has a high level of health and can teleport for added creepiness.

3) Invisible Evil Ghost in Area Malvada

GTA San Andreas has a lot of creepy locations that can sometimes trip players up. To add to the eerie atmosphere, modder Abel Madrona Antón created the 'Invisible Evil Ghost in Area Malvada' patch, which brings a ghostly figure to hunt down CJ.

While players can see the ghost from a distance, the developer warns them not to get too close because it has the ability to become invisible and aggressively attack CJ left and right.

In the presence of the invisible ghost, the gangster protagonist becomes helpless and can quickly fall. Ghosts can be encountered in Aldea Malvada between 9 PM and 6 AM.

4) Ghost Car Attack V97

The Back O' Beyond forest in GTA San Andreas already has a lot of myths and legends. Modder adiezmod97 adds two driverless cars with the Ghost Car Attack V97 mod. The Glenshit cars, which are already a proven myth in the game, try to attack CJ back and forth.

The car can lift CJ up in its hood and hang him in the trunk. It repeatedly attempts to kill him until one of them dies. This Halloween, gamers can try out this mod for some near-death encounters with the legendary car.

5) Johnson's Horror

While other mods have already turned CJ's life into a horror film, Johnson's Horror mod does not even spare him in his own home. Modder AzerX2 from the Game Modding community turns Los Santos' buildings and surroundings into a haunting environment.

CJ's house is inhabited by spirits, satanic elements, and bloody hand prints. Several Creepypasta characters also appear inside Johnson's House to kill CJ. Players should be aware that after using this mod, CJ will have nowhere left to run.

