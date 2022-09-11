5 best HSW cars in GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players

Hao's Special Works has likely rejuvenated the racing scene in the next-gen version of GTA Online by offering players an incredible location where they can not only modify but also fully convert their vehicles.

This has resulted in a substantial rise in next-gen players purchasing cars that can be modified at Hao's Special Workshop. However, not every car's performance gets significantly improved after converting it. Because of this, players must ensure that they have the proper vehicle for the changes that they wish to make.

So, to help players out, this article will recommend five of the best HSW cars in GTA Online.

Note: This article will reflect the writer's subjective opinion. All of the top speeds were captured in-game by Broughy123.

5 best HSW cars that PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players should definitely have in GTA Online

5) Weaponized Ignus

Even though the Weaponized Ignus lacks the strongest armor, it can withstand bullets, and has enough speed and dexterity to get players out of lethal situations.

Furthermore, Ignus has a highly aesthetically beautiful design that players, who looking for futuristic automotive designs, will enjoy.

Additionally, it features a missile lock-on jammer to compensate for its weak armor. Therefore, if players are competent drivers who are quick with their reflexes, this car will be extremely beneficial.

With the HSW upgrade, the weaponized Ignus can reach a top speed of 146.25 mph (235.37 km/h), which is a great selling point for this car if players don't want to focus on its weaponized aspect.

4) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is one of the most iconic cars from the entire GTA series, so it is really amazing that it can be modified with HSW upgrades. This car already had an amazing acceleration time and handling, so players who are into racing should definitely look out for it.

It also had one of the highest top speeds, with HSW modifications increasing to roughly 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in the game. Additionally, Banshee is a pretty great multi-purpose vehicle that players can use for almost anything except for any kind of off-road activity.

3) Coil Cyclone II

Cyclone Coil II is one of the most popular supercars in GTA Online, therefore it is a good place to start for players who have never driven such a vehicle in the game. Its design is based on the Rimac Nevera, giving it a sleek aesthetic that most players will appreciate.

In any case, with HSW modifications, Cyclone Coil II can hit 141.00 mph (226.92 km/h), making it one of the best cars to buy in the game in terms of speed. Furthermore, its acceleration time is ridiculous, since it can reach 60 mph in seconds even without the HSW performance upgrade.

2) Principe Deveste Eight

Principe Deveste Eight has a pretty unique design that might not be for every player in GTA Online. However, it is still one of the most powerful vehicles with an amazing top speed that can reach 151.75 mph (244.22 km/h) with HSW upgrades.

It has amazing crash resistance as well, so players don't have to constantly worry about damaging the car when driving at full speed. Because of this, it is also a very advantageous car to have during stunt races. So, if players are planning to buy something that is both durable and fast, the Deveste Eight is a pretty good option.

1) Karin S95

Karin S95 is arguably one of the best cars that players should definitely upgrade with HSW. It already has a great top speed, but with the upgrades, players can reach 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h) pretty easily, making it one of the fastest cars in its class. Its design is very memorable as well.

The only thing players need to remember is that the Karin S95 does not have the best handling. However, it is controllable if players improve their driving skills and learn to slow down during turning. Hence, only experienced GTA Online players will have the best time with the Karin S95.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan